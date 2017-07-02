Hairston scores twice in Rapids’ 3-1 win over Dynamo

COMMERCE CITY | Marlon Hairston scored twice, Kevin Doyle had a goal and an assist and the Colorado Rapids beat the Houston Dynamo 3-1 on Saturday night.

Dominique Badji had a role in all three goals for the Rapids (6-3-1). They came in with the fewest points in the MLS, but kept the Dynamo (7-7-4) winless in nine road games this season (0-7-2).

Doyle scored into the corner of the net off a short cross from Dillon Serna for his fourth goal this season in the 21st minute. Colorado goalkeeper Tim Howard made two great saves just before Houston broke through in the final minute of first-half stoppage time on Erick Torres’ 12th goal.

Hairston broke the tie, tapping in a short cross from Badji, who beat a defender and the goalie to the ball near the goal line in the 48th. Hairston added his second goal and third of the season in the 69th off passes from Badji and Doyle.