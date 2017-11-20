NBA suspends Nuggets coach Malone 1 game for bumping ref

NEW YORK | The NBA has suspended Denver coach Michael Malone one game without pay for going onto the court and making contact with an official during the Nuggets’ loss to the Lakers.

Malone ran onto the court while play was still going on to argue with Rodney Mott during Denver’s loss at Staples Center on Sunday. He sat out the Nuggets’ game against Sacramento on Monday night.

The league also rescinded the ejection fine given to Nuggets center Nikola Jokic. He received a technical foul for his actions but the league said he should not have been ejected from the game.