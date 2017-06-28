LEADING OFF: Cubs visit White House, Francona to return

STOPPING BY

Manager Joe Maddon and some of the Chicago Cubs will go for what the White House calls a “meet and greet” with President Donald Trump. Though it’s not an official visit with the president, Maddon said Tuesday that he was going out of respect for the Ricketts family, which owns the Cubs and donated to Trump’s campaign. The Cubs, who are playing in Washington this week, visited President Barack Obama at the White House as World Series champions in January before the end of his term. Amid questions about whether the NBA champion Golden State Warriors will visit Trump, Maddon said he isn’t making a political statement by going.

BACK ON THE BENCH

Indians manager Terry Francona is expected to return for a game against the Rangers after a second hospital trip this month. Francona left Monday’s game because he wasn’t feeling well and spent several hours at Cleveland Clinic, undergoing a series of tests. Cleveland said doctors for now have ruled out major health issues, and Francona will be monitored the next several weeks. Francona was also hospitalized June 13 following a game at Progressive Field, but was back working the following night.

CARLOS’ COMEBACK

Carlos Rodon is set to make his season debut for the White Sox in a home game against the Yankees. Rodon, a left-hander who raced to the majors after being a first-round pick in 2014, was sidelined because of bursitis in his left biceps. He was 9-10 with a 4.04 ERA in 2016 while striking out more than a batter per inning. Masahiro Tanaka (5-7, 5.74) has been maddeningly inconsistent for New York this year, but is coming off eight shutout innings in a win over Texas.

GOOD GODLEY

Zack Godley looks to stay sharp for the Diamondbacks — off to the best start in team history — in a game against St. Louis. Godley (3-1, 2.53) pitched well against Colorado at Coors Field in his last appearance, and the 27-year-old is yet to allow more than three runs in any of his nine starts this season.

TIM TIME

Mets minor leaguer Tim Tebow is set to play his first game since moving up to the advanced Class A Florida State League. His expected debut as a left fielder for St. Lucie was rained out Tuesday night, so a doubleheader is planned vs. Palm Beach. The 29-year-old former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL quarterback hit .220 with three home runs and 23 RBIs in 64 games for Columbia in the lower-level South Atlantic League.