Football: Houston Texans sign former Grandview TE Evan Baylis

HOUSTON | Another day, another former Grandview High School football star getting a job in the National Football League.

Houston Texans tight end Evan Baylis (81) warms up before an NFL football preseason game against the New England Patriots Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Former Wolves’ standout wide receiver Tanner Gentry was signed to the Chicago Bears’ active roster on Tuesday and a day later, the Houston Texans brought tight end Evan Baylis on their active roster.

The 23-year-old Baylis was an undrafted free agent out of the University of Oregon and caught four passes for 32 years in the preseason with the Texans before the 6-foot-6, 250-pounder was cut and signed to their practice squad.

Houston lost all three of its tight ends to concussions in Week 1 of the NFL season, prompting the need to bring in Baylis.

Grandview graduate Eddie Yarbrough, a defensive end, made the Buffalo Bills’ roster out of training camp.

