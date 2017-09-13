Football: Houston Texans sign former Grandview TE Evan Baylis

HOUSTON | Another day, another former Grandview High School football star getting a job in the National Football League.
Former Wolves’ standout wide receiver Tanner Gentry was signed to the Chicago Bears’ active roster on Tuesday and a day later, the Houston Texans brought tight end Evan Baylis on their active roster.
The 23-year-old Baylis was an undrafted free agent out of the University of Oregon and caught four passes for 32 years in the preseason with the Texans before the 6-foot-6, 250-pounder was cut and signed to their practice squad.
Houston lost all three of its tight ends to concussions in Week 1 of the NFL season, prompting the need to bring in Baylis.
Grandview graduate Eddie Yarbrough, a defensive end, made the Buffalo Bills’ roster out of training camp.
