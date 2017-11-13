Broncos sticking with QB, beleaguered special teams coach

Denver Broncos quarterback Brock Osweiler (17) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

ENGLEWOOD | Both Brocks are keeping their jobs in Denver.

Coach Vance Joseph said Monday that quarterback Brock Osweiler will start against Cincinnati next weekend. And he gave his beleaguered special teams coach Brock Olivo a vote of confidence.

Olivo’s units were directly responsible for 24 New England points in a 41-16 loss to the Patriots on Sunday night that dropped the Broncos to 3-6.

The only one who might lose his job is rookie punt returner Isaiah McKenzie, who had his fifth fumble. Joseph wouldn’t say if he’ll bench the fifth-round draft pick, however.

The Broncos also gave up a 103-yard touchdown return on a kickoff and suffered a blocked punt. Plus, they had 12 men on the field during a punt on fourth-and-5 that resulted in a Patriots first down that led to a touchdown.

Linebacker Brandon Marshall caught that punt — his first in a game since high school — and admittedly forgot he could run with it .