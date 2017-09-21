Broncos’ OL Garett Bolles returns to practice 4 days after leg injury

Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles (72) is helped after an injury against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)

ENGLEWOOD | Denver Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles returned to practice Thursday, four days after hurting his left leg in a game against the Dallas Cowboys.

He initially feared it was a season-ending Achilles tendon tear.

Bolles was a surprise participant in Thursday’s practice after sitting out Wednesday following confirmation that he had bruised a bone in his lower left leg.

The Broncos (2-0) still might have to start Allen Barbre or another lineman for Bolles when they visit the Bills (1-1) Sunday.

But Bolles’ return is a sign that, barring any setbacks, he could be back in the lineup sooner than expected.