Broncos coach Vance Joseph sticking with QB Trevor Siemian

Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

ENGLEWOOD | Coach Vance Joseph said Monday that benching quarterback Trevor Siemian isn’t the solution to the Denver Broncos’ myriad problems on offense.

Joseph said the blame for Denver’s monthlong funk falls on coaches, linemen, receivers, tight ends, running backs and even poor special teams decisions that are putting Siemian in a precarious position.

Joseph said, “He can’t play well if he’s not being protected … Now, he hasn’t been perfect, either. He can play better, absolutely. But it’s not a Trevor problem; it’s a unit problem.”

The Broncos (3-3) lost 21-0 Sunday to the Chargers, snapping their 394-game scoring streak that dated to Nov. 30, 1992. It was the longest active streak in the NFL and second-longest in league history.