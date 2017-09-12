Bears make moves, add former Grandview star Tanner Gentry to active roster

Chicago Bears wide receiver Tanner Gentry (19) greets cornerback Cre’von LeBlanc (22) before an NFL football preseason game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Gentry — a graduate of Aurora’s Grandview High School — has been signed to Chicago’s active roster from the practice squad for Week 2 of the NFL season. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

LAKE FOREST, Ill. | The Chicago Bears have placed inside linebacker Jerrell Freeman on injured reserve, another hit for a team coming off a three-win season.

A sixth-year pro, Freeman suffered a pectoral injury and concussion in a season-opening loss to Atlanta on Sunday.

Freeman led Chicago with 110 tackles — a team-high 86 solo — last season. He was with the Colts from 2012-2015.

The Bears also placed receiver Kevin White on injured reserve for the third straight season Tuesday because of a broken shoulder. Receiver Tanner Gentry and linebacker Jonathan Anderson were promoted from the practice squad.

Nick Kwiatkoski figures to replace Freeman in the lineup.

Gentry — a former standout at Aurora’s Grandview High School and then at the University of Wyoming — played in all four of Chicago’s preseason games and caught four passes for 77 yards and a touchdown. He was among the Bears’ last round of cuts and was signed to the team’s practice squad.

The Bears — last in the NFC North in 2016 — visit Tampa Bay this week.