MacKinnon scores in OT, Avalanche rally to beat Canucks 5-4

Colorado Avalanche’s Nathan MacKinnon, left, and Gabriel Landeskog, of Sweden, celebrate after MacKinnon scored against the Vancouver Canucks during overtime in an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia | Nathan MacKinnon scored Colorado’s fifth power-play goal of the game 3:36 into overtime, lifting the Avalanche to a 5-4 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night.

With Daniel Sedin off for hooking, Tyson Barrie passed to MacKinnon, who fired a shot from the faceoff circle past Canucks goalie Anders Nilsson.

Barrie, who had four assists, tied it with 3:01 remaining in the third period as the Avalanche rallied from a 4-1 deficit late in the second period.

Tyson Jost, Mikko Rantanen and Gabriel Landeskog also scored for Colorado. MacKinnon also had three assists, Rantanen added two and Landeskog one. Semyon Varlamov finished with 24 saves.

Brandon Suter and Nikolay Goldobin each had a goal and an assist for the Canucks in a wild second period. Darren Archibald and Bo Horvat also scored for Vancouver. Nilsson stopped 29 shots.

Colorado finished 5 for 6 on the power play, and Vancouver was 1 for 3.

The Canucks scored three goals 2:41 apart to build a 4-1 lead in the second period. Goldobin put Vancouver ahead on the power play when his shot from a sharp angle was tipped over Varlamov’s shoulder with 6:59 remaining. Goldobin then created a turnover a center-ice that allowed Sutter to break in and score on a shot that hit Varlamov’s glove and went in 51 seconds later.

Horvat appeared to put the Canucks in control when he scored off Brock Boeser’s pass from behind the net with 4:18 left.

Rantanen then beat Nilsson with a shot from the faceoff circle with 2:03 to go in the middle period, and Landeskog tipped a shot from side of the net with 37 seconds left to pull the Avalanche to 4-3 and cap the seven-goal period.

After a scoreless first period, Sutter made a nice play to set up the first goal of the game just 34 seconds into the second. Sutter stripped the puck from Avalanche defenseman Nikita Zadorov behind the net then one-handed a pass out front to Archibald, who beat Varlamov with a quick shot to the stick side.

Jost tied the game at 10:46 when he deflected Barrie’s shot from the point under Nilsson’s arm.

NOTES: The Canucks signed D Erik Gudbranson to a three-year, $12 million contract. … With G Jacob Markstrom sidelined with a minor injury, Richard Bachman was recalled from Utica of the AHL and dressed as Nilsson’s backup. … The Avalanche recalled D Andrei Mironov and D David Warsofsky from San Antonio of the AHL to replace Erik Johnson and Anton Lindholm, who suffered upper-body injuries Sunday.

UP NEXT

Avalanche: At Edmonton on Thursday night.

Canucks: At Vegas on Friday night.