By The Associated Press

Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) skates past Las Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Luca Sbisa (47) during the third period of a preseason hockey game Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

DENVER | Oscar Dansk stopped all 18 shots he faced in the third period to lead the expansion Golden Knights to a 4-1 preseason win at Pepsi Center.

Vegas starter Maxime Lagace made 10 saves on 11 shots in his two periods of work.

Brad Hunt, Jonathan Marchessault, Oscar Lindberg and Tomas Hyka scored for the Golden Knights.

Nathan MacKinnon scored Colorado’s lone goal.

Spencer Martin made 24 saves for the Avalanche.