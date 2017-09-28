AP source: NBA approves draft lottery, player resting rules

NEW YORK | A person with knowledge of the details says NBA owners have passed rules designed to prevent healthy players from sitting out games, and teams from losing games on purpose to improve their draft position.

Under the new draft lottery rules, the teams with the three worst records will all have 14 percent odds to land the No. 1 pick, the person tells The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcements had been made.

The team with the worst record previously had 25 percent odds to win the lottery.

Also Thursday, the Board of Governors voted to allow Commissioner Adam Silver to fine teams who violate the league’s new guidelines about resting players.

They are discouraged from resting multiple healthy players on national TV games, and are encouraged to rest them during home games when necessary.

The votes were first reported by ESPN.com.