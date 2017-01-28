Wrestling: Grandview pins down Centennial League title with win over Cherokee Trail

Grandview senior Gabriel Baumgartner, right, keeps a close eye on Cherokee Trail’s Davione Marshall as the two tie up during the heavyweight match in the Centennial League wrestling dual between the Wolves and Cougars on Jan. 27, 2017. Baumgartner won a 2-1 decision as part of Grandview’s 55-16 dual meet victory. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | Like a snowball rolling down a hill, the Grandview wrestling team picked up steam match-by-match Friday night at Cherokee Trail.

The anticipated tight battle for the Centennial League championship between the Wolves and Cougars — ranked No. 4 and No. 10, respectively, in Class 5A by On The Mat — never materialized, as Grandview won 10 straight matches on its way to a 55-16 victory.

Coach Ryan Budd’s Wolves still have a dual match left against Mullen on Feb. 2, but would hold the head-to-head tiebreaker even in the event of a loss, so the program’s third straight league championship is virtually locked up.

The Cougars finished 4-1 in league duals and have only the Brighton Invitational left on Saturday before the 5A regional tournament they are hosting Feb. 10-11.

Even without sophomore Fabian Santillan, the No. 2-ranked 120 pounder in 5A who continues to heal from a minor injury suffered the previous week at the Top of the Rockies Invitational, and 138-pounder Alan Abila, there was no stopping Grandview on this night.

The Wolves did find themselves in a 6-0 hole after Cougars’ star Max Gonzales earned a quick pin at 220 pounds to open the match. Gonzales wrestled his second match since finishing second at the Rockwell Rumble, a 71-team tournament in Orem, Utah.

After that, it was virtually all Grandview, starting with Gabriel Baumgartner’s triple-overtime victory over Davione Marshall in the heavyweight match.

Wolves freshman Alex Santillan managed a pin against Cherokee Trail senior Chad Powell in a ranked battle at 106 pounds, junior Giovani Federico recorded a pin at 113 pounds and senior Carlos Vigil-Harrison — subbing in for Fabian Santillan — upset ranked Cherokee Trail senior Drake Davis with a 4-3 decision.

The points continue to pile up as Dylan Ranieri (138), Shem Brown (145), Grady Colgan (152) and Joe Renner (160) posted consecutive pins until the Cougars’ Josh Richardson put an end to the streak with a 16-3 major decision victory at 170 pounds.

Tyler Ross posted a quick pin at 182 pounds for Grandview, bringing the match to an end with the battle between the two highest-ranked wrestlers in the match: No. 2-ranked Ezequiel Silva of Cherokee Trail and No. 5 Robert Woods of Grandview.

Silva, who returned to the lineup the previous night after a lengthy absence, looked in top form and ended up with a pin to finished the match.

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel