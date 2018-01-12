Wrestling: Grandview gets on a roll, downs rival Cherokee Trail 52-18 in Centennial League dual

Cherokee Trail’s Abel Ambriz lifts Grandview’s Grady Colgan on his feet during the second period of the 152-pound match in the Centennial League wrestling dual between the Cougars and Wolves on Jan. 11, 2018, at Grandview High School. Colgan earned a pin in the third period to help Grandview win 52-18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | Up 12-6 four matches into Thursday night’s Centennial League wrestling dual at Grandview, Cherokee Trail coach Jeff Buck sensed what was coming.

With a primarily young lineup with some missing pieces, Buck knew the Cougars would have trouble holding off the talented Wolves.

Indeed, coach Ryan Budd’s Grandview team can roaring back with nine wins in the final 10 matches of the night — including six by fall — on its way to an impressive 52-18 victory over the rival Cougars in a pivotal league match.

In all, Grandview recorded eight wins by pin on its way to a fifth straight victory in the series with Cherokee Trail.

In what turned out to be the match of the night, Wolves senior Matthew Frye locked up with Cougars junior David Rivera, a two-time state qualifier, in a 138-pound match that went into overtime.

Ranked 12th at 138 pounds by On The Mat in the rankings that came out the same night as the dual, Frye came up with a five-point move early in overtime for 9-4 win over Rivera, who is ranked seventh.

Bumped up to heavyweight, senior William Wikowsky got Grandview’s only win in the first round matches with a second-period pin of Cody Herdman, which followed Cherokee Trail’s win by pin from Brock Howard at 195 pounds and Davione Marshall’s 7-1 decision of Giovanny Beauge.

Andrew Chilton netted the Cougars another win with a 9-5 decision over Frankie Sanchez in a back-and-forth 106-pound match before the Wolves dominated the rest of the way.

Pins by sophomore Alex Santillan at 113 pounds and at 120 pounds by junior Raymond Johnson — who Budd called up from the junior varsity for the match — pushed Grandview in front as it reached the heart of the lineup.

Ranked No. 1 in 5A at 126 pounds, junior Fabian Santillan bumped up to 132 pounds and won a 12-1 major decision over Drake Davis to build on Giovani Federico’s decision of Kyler Pritchard at 126 pounds.

Following Frye’s big win, junior Dylan Ranieri (145), senior Grady Colgan (152), junior Brice Hartzhheim (170) and sophomore Joe Renner (182) came away with pins for the Wolves, sandwiched around JJ Boimah’s 30-second win by fall at 160 pounds.

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

GRANDVIEW 52, CHEROKEE TRAIL 18

195 pounds — Brock Howard (Cherokee Trail) pinned Isaac Smith (Grandview), 1:13; 220 pounds — Davione Marshall (Cherokee Trail) dec. Giovanny Beauge (Grandview), 7-1; 285 pounds — William Wikowksy (Grandview) pinned Cody Herdman (Cherokee Trail), 2:53; 106 pounds — Andrew Chilton (Cherokee Trail) dec. Frankie Sanchez (Grandview), 9-5; 113 pounds — Alex Santillan (Grandview) pinned Brayan Nicoletti (Cherokee Trail), 3:10; 120 pounds — Raymond Johnson (Grandview) pinned Ethan Debelak (Cherokee Trail), 1:18; 126 pounds — Giovani Federico (Grandview) dec. Kyler Pritchard (Cherokee Trail), 9-2; 132 pounds — Fabian Santillan (Grandview) maj. dec. Drake Davis (Cherokee Trail), 12-1; 138 pounds — Matthew Frye (Grandview) dec. David Rivera (Cherokee Trail), 9-4 (OT); 145 pounds — Dylan Ranieri (Grandview) pinned Zach Pierson (Cherokee Trail), 5:06; 152 pounds — Grady Colgan (Grandview) pinned Abel Ambriz (Cherokee Trail), 4:27; 160 pounds — JJ Boimah (Cherokee Trail) pinned Caleb Rider (Grandview), 0:30; 170 pounds — Brice Hartzhheim (Grandview) pinned Brahn Howard (Cherokee Trail), 1:57; 182 pounds — Joe Renner (Grandview) pinned Austin Jandik (Cherokee Trail), 3:18