Wrestling: Class 5A Region 1 wrestling tournament at a glance

AURORA | The Class 5A Region 1 wrestling tournament — which includes two Aurora programs, Grandview and Regis Jesuit — at a glance:

CLASS 5A REGION 1 WRESTLING AT A GLANCE

Schedule: Feb. 10-11 at Fountain-Fort Carson High School; Feb. 10 — Opening round, 4:30-6:30 p.m.; Championship quarterfinals & 1st round consolation, 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Feb. 11 — 2nd round consolations, 9-10:30 a.m; Championship semifinals & 3rd round consolations, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; consolation semifinals, 1:30-2:30 p.m.; gym cleared; championship finals, 4-6 p.m.; wrestlebacks (if necessary) and awards, 6-8 p.m.

Aurora teams: Grandview and Regis Jesuit

Other teams: Arapahoe, Chaparral, Denver East, Doherty, Douglas County, Fountain-Fort Carson, Fruita Monument, Highlands Ranch, Monarch, Pomona, Palmer, Rampart

What’s at stake: Four wrestlers from each of the 14 weight classes advance to the Class 5A state wrestling tournament Feb. 16-18, 2017, at the Pepsi Center. Regional finalists and third-place match finisher advance automatically; third-place match loser may face wrestleback against fifth-place match winner if two haven’t wrestled in regional tournament with winner advancing to state tournament.