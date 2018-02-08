Wrestling: Class 5A/4A regionals

AURORA | Regional groupings, locations and schedules for Aurora teams in the Class 5A and 4A regional state-qualifying tournaments scheduled for Feb. 9-10, 2018:

2018 CLASS 5A/4A WRESTLING REGIONALS

AURORA 2017-18 CLASS 5A/4A WRESTLING REGIONAL TOURNAMENTS



5A Region 1 (Feb. 9-10 at Arvada West H.S.) — Aurora team: Rangeview; Other teams: Grand Junction, Brighton, Arvada West, Lakewood, Boulder, Cherry Creek, Denver South, Fort Collins, Fountain-Fort Carson, Greeley West, Mountain Vista, Prairie View and Thornton.

Schedule: Friday, Feb. 9 — 1st round, 2 p.m.; championship quarterfinals/consolation 1st round, 3:30 p.m.; consolation 2nd round, 4:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 10 — championship semifinals/consolation 3rd round, 9 a..m.; consolation semifinals, 11 a.m.; Clear gym/lunch, 12:30 p.m.; third-place and fifth-place matches, 1 p.m.; championship matches 2:30 p.m.; wrestlebacks, 5 p.m. (awards to follow)

5A Region 2 (Feb. 9-10) at Adams City H.S.) — Aurora team: Gateway; Other teams: Pomona, Adams City, Rocky Mountain, Coronado, Arapahoe, Denver East, Fruita Monument, Heritage, Legend, Mountain Range, Northglenn, Palmer, Rock Canyon

Schedule: Friday, Feb. 9 — 1st round/championship quarterfinals/consolation 1st round, 4 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 10 — Consolation 2nd round/championship semifinals/consolation quarterfinals & semifinals, 9 a.m.; Clear gym, 2:30 p.m.; Parade of Champions plus championship, third-place and fifth-place matches, 3:30 p.m. (wrestlebacks completed immediately after finals if necessary)

5A Region 3 (Feb. 9-10 at Poudre H.S.) — Aurora teams: Aurora Central, Cherokee Trail & Regis Jesuit; Other teams: Poudre, Monarch, Legacy, Doherty, Centaurus, Chatfield, Columbine, Fairview, Fossil Ridge, Horizon, ThunderRidge, Westminster

Schedule: Friday, Feb. 9 — 1st round/championship quarterfinals/consolation 1st & 2nd rounds, 2 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 10 — Championship semifinals/consolation 3rd round/consolation semifinals, 9 a.m.; Clear gym; Parade of Champions, 2p.m.; Championship, third-place and fifth-place matches, 2:30 p.m. (wrestlebacks completed immediately after finals if necessary)

5A Region 4 (Feb. 9-10 at Broomfield H.S.) — Aurora teams: Eaglecrest, Grandview, Hinkley, Overland & Smoky Hill. Other teams: Ponderosa, Castle View, Broomfield, Bear Creek, Chaparral, Douglas County, Far Northeast, Highlands Ranch, Ralston Valley, Rampart

Schedule: Friday, Feb. 9 — 1st round/championship quarterfinals/1st round consolation, 4 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 10 — 2nd round consolation, 9 a.m.; championship semifinals, 10:30 a.m.; 3rd round consolation, noon; Clear gym/lunch, 1:30 p.m.; consolation semifinals, 2 p.m.; championship, third-place and fifth-place matches, 3:30 p.m. (wrestlebacks completed after finals and awards if necessary)

4A Region 1 (Feb. 9-10 at Pueblo County H.S.) — Aurora team: Vista PEAK; Other teams: Pueblo County, Pueblo South, Pueblo West, Air Academy, Durango, Falcon, Harrison, Liberty, Littleton, Palmer Ridge, Pueblo Centennial, Sand Creek, Vista Ridge

Schedule: Friday, Feb. 9 — 1st round/championship quarterfinals/consolation 1st & 2nd rounds, 4 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 10 — Championship semifinals/consolation 3rd round/consolation semifinals, 9:30 a.m.; Clear gym; Third-place and fifth-place matches, 1:30 p.m.; championship matches, 3 p.m. (wrestlebacks completed immediately after finals if necessary)