Wrestling: Aurora’s On The Mat Week 8 Class 5A, 4A rankings

AURORA | City teams and individuals ranked in Week 8 of the 2017-18 season in Classes 5A and 4A by Tim Yount of On The Mat:
AURORA WRESTLERS IN ON THE MAT’S WEEK 8 RANKINGS
106 pounds: 5A — No. 5 Caeleb Knoll, soph. (Eaglecrest)
113 pounds: 5A — No. 5 Alex Santillan, soph. (Grandview); No. 8 Grant Bradley, soph. (Overland)
120 pounds: 5A — No. 4 Giovani Federico, sr. (Grandview); No. 11 Bryan Fierro, sr. (Rangeview); 4A — No. 18 Tony Lozano, sr. (Vista PEAK)
126 pounds: 5A — No. 2 Fabian Santillan, jr. (Grandview); No. 9 Drake Davis, sr. (Cherokee Trail); No. 11 Isaiah Bradley, jr. (Overland)
132 pounds: 5A — No. 13 Miguel Mendoza III, jr. (Overland)
138 pounds: 5A — No. 8 David Rivera, jr. (Cherokee Trail); No. 9 Antonio Segura, fr. (Regis Jesuit); No. 12 Matthew Frye, jr. (Grandview); 4A — No. 4 Tristan Curtis, sr. (Vista PEAK)
145 pounds: 5A — No. 5 Dylan Ranieri, jr. (Grandview); No. 12 Zach Pierson, sr. (Cherokee Trail)
152 pounds: 5A — No. 6 Tyler Maccagnan, jr. (Eaglecrest); No. 7 Grady Colgan, sr. (Grandview); No. 12 Abel Ambriz, sr. (Cherokee Trail)
160 pounds: 5A — No. 12 JJ Boimah, jr. (Cherokee Trail); No. 13 Brandon Gustafson, sr. (Overland)
170 pounds: 5A — No. 8 Brice Hartzhheim, jr. (Grandview)
182 pounds: 5A — No. 7 Joe Renner, soph. (Grandview); No. 12 Hayes Ward, sr. (Regis Jesuit)
195 pounds: 5A — No. 2 Kaelin Chin, sr. (Overland); No. 9 Brock Howard, jr. (Cherokee Trail); 4A — No. 3 Jayden Smith, sr. (Vista PEAK)
220 pounds: 5A — No. 6 Davione Marshall, sr. (Cherokee Trail); No. 9 Will Wikowsky, sr. (Grandview); No. 16 David Hoage, jr. (Smoky Hill)
285 pounds: 5A — No. 12 Giovanny Beague, sr. (Grandview)
