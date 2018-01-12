Wrestling: Aurora’s On The Mat Week 6 Class 5A, 4A rankings

Vista PEAK senior Jayden Smith has earned his way all the way to the No. 3 spot in On The Mat’s Week 6 Class 4A wrestling rankings at 195 pounds. Smith is one of 26 Aurora wrestlers from seven city programs with spots in the 5A or 4A rankings. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | City teams and individuals ranked in Week 6 of the 2017-18 season in Classes 5A and 4A by Tim Yount of On The Mat:

AURORA WRESTLERS IN ON THE MAT’S WEEK 6 RANKINGS

106 pounds: 5A — No. 5 Caeleb Knoll, soph. (Eaglecrest); No. 13 Andrew Chilton, soph. (Cherokee Trail)

113 pounds: 5A — No. 7 Grant Bradley, soph. (Overland); No. 9 Alex Santillan, soph. (Grandview)

120 pounds: 5A — No. 4 Giovani Federico, sr. (Grandview); No. 8 Bryan Fierro, sr. (Rangeview); No. 13 Cliff Pinkerton, sr. (Regis Jesuit)

126 pounds: 5A — No. 1 Fabian Santillan, jr. (Grandview); No. 9 Isaiah Bradley, jr. (Overland); 4A — No. 13 Tony Lozano, sr. (Vista PEAK)

132 pounds: 5A — No. 9 Drake Davis, sr. (Cherokee Trail)

138 pounds: 5A — No. 7 David Rivera, jr. (Cherokee Trail); No. 10 Antonio Segura, fr. (Regis Jesuit); No. 12 Matthew Frye, jr. (Grandview); 4A — No. 4 Tristan Curtis, sr. (Vista PEAK)

145 pounds: 5A — No. 7 Dylan Ranieri, jr. (Grandview); No. 10 Zach Pierson, sr. (Cherokee Trail)



152 pounds: 5A — No. 8 Grady Colgan, sr. (Grandview); No. 10 Tyler Maccagnan, jr. (Eaglecrest); No. 16 Abel Ambriz, sr. (Cherokee Trail)

170 pounds: 5A — No. 15 Brice Hartzhheim, jr. (Grandview)

182 pounds: 5A — No. 11 Joe Renner, soph. (Grandview)

195 pounds: 5A — No. 2 Kaelin Chin, sr. (Overland); No. 6 Brock Howard, jr. (Cherokee Trail); 4A — No. 3 Jayden Smith, sr. (Vista PEAK)

220 pounds: 5A — No. 4 Davione Marshall, sr. (Cherokee Trail)