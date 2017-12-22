Wrestling: Aurora’s On The Mat Week 4 rankings

Cherokee Trail junior David Rivera, top, has worked his way to the No. 4 ranking in Class 5A at 138 pounds according to On The Mat’s Week 4 rankings. Twenty-two Aurora wrestlers from six different programs appear in the rankings. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | City teams and individuals ranked in Week 4 of the 2017-18 season in Classes 5A and 4A by Tim Yount of On The Mat:

AURORA WRESTLERS IN ON THE MAT’S WEEK 4 RANKINGS

Team rankings: 5A — No. 8 Grandview

106 pounds: 5A — No. 5 Caeleb Knoll, soph. (Eaglecrest)

120 pounds: 5A — No. 4 Giovani Federico, sr. (Grandview); No. 5 Grant Bradley, soph. (Overland)

120 pounds: 5A — No. 8 Alex Santillan, soph. (Grandview)



126 pounds: 5A — No. 1 Fabian Santillan, jr. (Grandview); No. 8 Isaiah Bradley, jr. (Overland); 4A — No. 14 Tony Lozano, sr. (Vista PEAK)

132 pounds: 5A — No. 15 Drake Davis (Cherokee Trail); 4A — No. 11 Connor Ireland, sr. (Vista PEAK)

138 pounds: 5A — No. 4 David Rivera, jr. (Cherokee Trail); No. 6 Antonio Segura, fr. (Regis Jesuit); No. 8 Matthew Frye, jr. (Grandview); 4A — No. 5 Tristan Curtis, sr. (Vista PEAK)

145 pounds: 5A — No. 7 Dylan Ranieri, jr. (Grandview)



152 pounds: 5A — No. 6 Tyler Maccagnan, jr. (Eaglecrest); No. 8 Grady Colgan, sr. (Grandview); No. 17 Abel Ambriz, sr. (Cherokee Trail)

182 pounds: 5A — No. 11 Joe Renner, soph. (Grandview)

195 pounds: 5A — No. 2 Kaelin Chin, sr. (Overland); 4A — No. 4 Jayden Smith, sr. (Vista PEAK)

285 pounds: 5A — No. 7 Davione Marshall, sr. (Cherokee Trail); No. 15 Kameron Reed (Rangeview)