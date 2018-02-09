Wrestling: Aurora’s On The Mat Week 10 Class 5A, 4A rankings

Aurora Central’s Werals Niyongabo, top, worked his way into On The Mat’s Week 10 rankings in the No. 20 spot in Class 5A at 132 pounds. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | City teams and individuals ranked in Week 10 of the 2017-18 season in Classes 5A and 4A by Tim Yount of On The Mat:

AURORA WRESTLERS IN ON THE MAT’S WEEK 10 RANKINGS

Team: 5A — No. 10 Grandview

106 pounds: 5A  No. 7 Caeleb Knoll, soph. (Eaglecrest)

113 pounds: 5A — No. 4 Alex Santillan, soph. (Grandview); No. 7 Grant Bradley, soph. (Overland)

120 pounds: 5A — No. 4 Giovani Federico, sr. (Grandview); No. 8 Bryan Fierro, sr. (Rangeview); 4A — No. 15 Tony Lozano, sr. (Vista PEAK)

126 pounds: 5A — No. 1 Fabian Santillan, jr. (Grandview); No. 6 Drake Davis, sr. (Cherokee Trail); No. 8 Isaiah Bradley, jr. (Overland)

132 pounds: 5A — No. 6 Antonio Segura, fr. (Regis Jesuit); No. 8 David Rivera, jr. (Cherokee Trail); No. 17 Miguel Mendoza III, jr. (Overland); No. 20 Werals Niyongabo (Aurora Central)

138 pounds: 5A — No. 9 Matthew Frye, jr. (Grandview); 4A — No. 5 Tristan Curtis, sr. (Vista PEAK)

145 pounds: 5A — No. 5 Dylan Ranieri, jr. (Grandview); No. 12 Zach Pierson, sr. (Cherokee Trail)

152 pounds: 5A — No. 7 Grady Colgan, sr. (Grandview); No. 8 Tyler Maccagnan, jr. (Eaglecrest); No. 14 Abel Ambriz, sr. (Cherokee Trail)

160 pounds: 5A — No. 13 JJ Boimah, jr. (Cherokee Trail); No. 14 Brandon Gustafson, sr. (Overland)

170 pounds: 5A — No. 7 Brice Hartzheim, jr. (Grandview); No. 17 Emery Bemis (Hinkley)

182 pounds: 5A — No. 8 Hayes Ward, sr. (Regis Jesuit); No. 14 Matthew Shriver, sr. (Rangeview)

195 pounds: 5A — No. 3 Kaelin Chin, sr. (Overland); No. 6 Joe Renner, soph. (Grandview); No. 13 Brock Howard, jr. (Cherokee Trail); No. 14 Joseph George, sr. (Eaglecrest); 4A — No. 3 Jayden Smith, sr. (Vista PEAK)

220 pounds: 5A — No. 6 Davione Marshall, sr. (Cherokee Trail); No. 9 Will Wikowsky, sr. (Grandview); No. 10 David Hoage, jr. (Smoky Hill)

285 pounds: 5A — No. 13 Giovanny Beague, sr. (Grandview)

