Wrestling: Aurora’s Class 5A/4A state qualifiers and time schedule

Overland High School wrestlers, from left, Isaiah Bradley, Grant Bradley, Sean Kelly, and Kaelin Chin on Monday Feb. 13, 2017 at Overland High School. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel
Twenty-nine wrestlers from 11 Aurora programs qualified for the 2017 Class 5A/4A state wrestling tournaments, including the Overland foursome of, from left, Isaiah Bradley (120 pounds), Grant Bradley (106), Sean Kelly (138) and Kaelin Chin (195). (Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel)

DENVER | The full time schedule for the 2017 Class 5A & 4A state wrestling tournaments Feb. 16-18, 2017, at the Pepsi Center in Denver plus a full list of Aurora state qualifiers by school:

2017 CLASS 5A/4A STATE WRESTLING TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Thursday, Feb. 16 — Weigh-ins, 1 p.m.; preliminary rounds, 7:15 p.m.-completion; Friday, Feb. 17 — Weigh-ins, 8 a.m.; championship quarterfinals, 12:45 p.m. (10 mats); 1st round consolation, immed. following previous round; Clear House; semifinals, 7:15 p.m.; 2nd round consolation (1 mat each), 7:15 p.m. (expands as mats become available0; Saturday, Feb. 18 — 3rd round consolation, noon (10 mats); semifinal consolation, immed. following (as mats become available); 5th-place matches, 2:30 p.m. (10 mats); 3rd-place matches, immed. following (as mats become available); Clear House; Doors open, 5:30 p.m.; Parade of Champions/finals, 6:30 p.m. (4 mats)

AURORA CLASS 5A/4A STATE WRESTLING QUALIFIERS

AURORA CENTRAL: Octavio Lopez, jr. (120 pounds, 13-10); CHEROKEE TRAIL (5): David Rivera, soph. (132 pounds, 27-12), Josh Richardson, sr. (160 pounds, 35-11), Ezequiel Silva, sr. (195 pounds, 25-2), Max Gonzales, sr. (220 pounds, 38-1) and Davione Marshall, jr. (285 pounds, 31-13); EAGLECREST: Tyler Maccagnan, soph. (138 pounds, 39-8); GATEWAY: Blake Thomas, sr. (138 pounds, 28-12); GRANDVIEW (8): Giovani Federico, jr. (113 pounds, 37-8), Armando Santillan, sr. (132 pounds, 47-8), Dylan Ranieri, soph. (138 pounds, 25-17), Shem Brown, sr. (145 pounds, 28-16), Grady Colgan, jr. (152 pounds, 28-11), Tyler Ross, sr. (182 pounds, 34-7), Robert Woods, sr. (195 pounds, 30-8) and Gabriel Baumgartner, sr. (285 pounds, 35-8); HINKLEY: Serj Chavez, sr. (138 pounds, 24-5); OVERLAND (4): Grant Bradley, fr. (106 pounds, 28-4), Isaiah Bradley, soph. (120 pounds, 31-8), Sean Kelly, sr. (138 pounds, 39-3) and Kaelin Chin, jr. (195 pounds, 27-9); RANGEVIEW (2): Bryan Fierro, jr. (113 pounds, 28-12) and Deron Solomon, sr. (145 pounds,39-6); REGIS JESUIT (2): Brian Hodes, sr. (152 pounds, 30-15) and Brandon Minear, sr. (160 pounds, 37-4); SMOKY HILL: Ryan Campbell, sr. (285 pounds, 14-10); VISTA PEAK (4A – 3): Dilan Esparza, sr. (113 pounds, 29-8), Tristan Curtis, jr. (126 pounds, 31-9) and Jayden Smith, jr. (182 pounds, 33-8)

