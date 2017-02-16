Wrestling: Aurora’s Class 5A/4A state qualifiers and time schedule

Twenty-nine wrestlers from 11 Aurora programs qualified for the 2017 Class 5A/4A state wrestling tournaments, including the Overland foursome of, from left, Isaiah Bradley (120 pounds), Grant Bradley (106), Sean Kelly (138) and Kaelin Chin (195). (Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel)

DENVER | The full time schedule for the 2017 Class 5A & 4A state wrestling tournaments Feb. 16-18, 2017, at the Pepsi Center in Denver plus a full list of Aurora state qualifiers by school:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

2017 CLASS 5A/4A STATE WRESTLING TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Thursday, Feb. 16 — Weigh-ins, 1 p.m.; preliminary rounds, 7:15 p.m.-completion; Friday, Feb. 17 — Weigh-ins, 8 a.m.; championship quarterfinals, 12:45 p.m. (10 mats); 1st round consolation, immed. following previous round; Clear House; semifinals, 7:15 p.m.; 2nd round consolation (1 mat each), 7:15 p.m. (expands as mats become available0; Saturday, Feb. 18 — 3rd round consolation, noon (10 mats); semifinal consolation, immed. following (as mats become available); 5th-place matches, 2:30 p.m. (10 mats); 3rd-place matches, immed. following (as mats become available); Clear House; Doors open, 5:30 p.m.; Parade of Champions/finals, 6:30 p.m. (4 mats)

AURORA CLASS 5A/4A STATE WRESTLING QUALIFIERS

AURORA CENTRAL: Octavio Lopez, jr. (120 pounds, 13-10); CHEROKEE TRAIL (5): David Rivera, soph. (132 pounds, 27-12), Josh Richardson, sr. (160 pounds, 35-11), Ezequiel Silva, sr. (195 pounds, 25-2), Max Gonzales, sr. (220 pounds, 38-1) and Davione Marshall, jr. (285 pounds, 31-13); EAGLECREST: Tyler Maccagnan, soph. (138 pounds, 39-8); GATEWAY: Blake Thomas, sr. (138 pounds, 28-12); GRANDVIEW (8): Giovani Federico, jr. (113 pounds, 37-8), Armando Santillan, sr. (132 pounds, 47-8), Dylan Ranieri, soph. (138 pounds, 25-17), Shem Brown, sr. (145 pounds, 28-16), Grady Colgan, jr. (152 pounds, 28-11), Tyler Ross, sr. (182 pounds, 34-7), Robert Woods, sr. (195 pounds, 30-8) and Gabriel Baumgartner, sr. (285 pounds, 35-8); HINKLEY: Serj Chavez, sr. (138 pounds, 24-5); OVERLAND (4): Grant Bradley, fr. (106 pounds, 28-4), Isaiah Bradley, soph. (120 pounds, 31-8), Sean Kelly, sr. (138 pounds, 39-3) and Kaelin Chin, jr. (195 pounds, 27-9); RANGEVIEW (2): Bryan Fierro, jr. (113 pounds, 28-12) and Deron Solomon, sr. (145 pounds,39-6); REGIS JESUIT (2): Brian Hodes, sr. (152 pounds, 30-15) and Brandon Minear, sr. (160 pounds, 37-4); SMOKY HILL: Ryan Campbell, sr. (285 pounds, 14-10); VISTA PEAK (4A – 3): Dilan Esparza, sr. (113 pounds, 29-8), Tristan Curtis, jr. (126 pounds, 31-9) and Jayden Smith, jr. (182 pounds, 33-8)

Full Class 5A & 4A state brackets, 1st round matchups, here

Aurora’s Class 5A/4A state tournament at a glance (including On The Mat’s medalist projections), here