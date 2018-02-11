Wrestling: Aurora’s 2018 Class 5A/4A state tournament qualifiers

Cherokee Trail sophomore Andrew Chilton has his arm raised after his 106-pound quarterfinal win at the Class 5A Region 3 wrestling tournament on Feb. 9, 2018, at Poudre High School. Chilton placed third and earned a trip to the 5A state tournament Feb. 15-17 along with 32 other Aurora wrestlers from a total of nine programs. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | A list of Aurora’s qualifiers for the Class 5A & 4A state wrestling tournaments Feb. 15-17, 2018, at the Pepsi Center in Denver with regional places:

CHEROKEE TRAIL (6)



106 pounds: Andrew Chilton, soph. (34-9), 5A Region 3 3rd place

126 pounds: Drake Davis, sr. (37-12), 5A Region 3 3rd place

132 pounds: David Rivera, jr. (34-8), 5A Region 3 2nd place

152 pounds: Abel Ambriz, jr. (35-14), 5A Region 3 3rd place

160 pounds: Julius Boimah, jr. (35-10), 5A Region 3 2nd place

220 pounds: Davione Marshall, sr. (36-6), 5A Region 1 champion

EAGLECREST (3)



106 pounds: Caeleb Knoll, soph. (43-5), 5A Region 4 2nd place

152 pounds: Tyler Maccagnan, jr. (26-9), 5A Region 4 2nd place

182 pounds: Micah Sterling, jr. (23-14), 5A Region 4 4th place

GRANDVIEW (10)



113 pounds: Alex Santillan, soph. (27-10), 5A Region 4 2nd place

120 pounds: Giovani Federico, sr. (29-9), 5A Region 4 2nd place

126 pounds: Fabian Santillan, jr. (40-4), 5A Region 4 champion

138 pounds: Matthew Frye, jr. (34-9), 5A Region 4 2nd place

145 pounds: Dylan Ranieri, jr. (40-9), 5A Region 4 champion

152 pounds: Grady Colgan, sr. (32-14), 5A Region 4 3rd place

170 pounds: Brice Hartzheim, jr. (34-12), 5A Region 4 2nd place

195 pounds: Joe Renner, soph. (35-12), 5A Region 4 2nd place

220 pounds: Will Wikowsky, sr. (27-12), 5A Region 4 4th place

285 pounds: Giovanny Beague, sr. (24-13), 5A Region 4 4th place

HINKLEY

170 pounds: Emery Bemis, soph. (28-12), 5A Region 4 3rd place

OVERLAND (4)



113 pounds: Grant Bradley, soph., (22-4), 5A Region 4 4th place

126 pounds: Isaiah Bradley, jr. (34-5), 5A Region 4 4th place

160 pounds: Brandon Gustafson, sr. (26-12), 5A Region 4 3rd place

195 pounds: Kaelin Chin, sr. (35-5), 5A Region 4 3rd place

RANGEVIEW (3)



120 pounds: Bryan Fierro, sr. (33-9), 5A Region 1 2nd place

145 pounds: Spencer Ohu, soph. (4-2), 5A Region 1 4th place

182 pounds: Matthew Shriver, sr. (30-7), 5A Region 1 4th place

REGIS JESUIT

132 pounds: Antonio Segura, fr. (33-5), 5A Region 3 3rd place

SMOKY HILL

220 pounds: David Hoage, jr. (22-5), 5A Region 4 3rd place

VISTA PEAK (4)



126 pounds: Tony Lozano, sr. (21-10), 4A Region 1 2nd place

138 pounds: Tristan Curtis, sr. (28-6), 4A Region 1 2nd place

195 pounds: Jayden Smith, sr. (30-5), 4A Region 1 champion

220 pounds: Dechlyn Miller, sr. (12-15), 4A Region 3 3rd place