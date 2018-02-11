Wrestling: Aurora’s 2018 Class 5A/4A state tournament qualifiers

AURORA | A list of Aurora’s qualifiers for the Class 5A & 4A state wrestling tournaments Feb. 15-17, 2018, at the Pepsi Center in Denver with regional places:
CHEROKEE TRAIL (6)
106 pounds: Andrew Chilton, soph. (34-9), 5A Region 3 3rd place
126 pounds: Drake Davis, sr. (37-12), 5A Region 3 3rd place
132 pounds: David Rivera, jr. (34-8), 5A Region 3 2nd place
152 pounds: Abel Ambriz, jr. (35-14), 5A Region 3 3rd place
160 pounds: Julius Boimah, jr. (35-10), 5A Region 3 2nd place
220 pounds: Davione Marshall, sr. (36-6), 5A Region 1 champion
EAGLECREST (3)
106 pounds: Caeleb Knoll, soph. (43-5), 5A Region 4 2nd place
152 pounds: Tyler Maccagnan, jr. (26-9), 5A Region 4 2nd place
182 pounds: Micah Sterling, jr. (23-14), 5A Region 4 4th place
GRANDVIEW (10)
113 pounds: Alex Santillan, soph. (27-10), 5A Region 4 2nd place
120 pounds: Giovani Federico, sr. (29-9), 5A Region 4 2nd place
126 pounds: Fabian Santillan, jr. (40-4), 5A Region 4 champion
138 pounds: Matthew Frye, jr. (34-9), 5A Region 4 2nd place
145 pounds: Dylan Ranieri, jr. (40-9), 5A Region 4 champion
152 pounds: Grady Colgan, sr. (32-14), 5A Region 4 3rd place
170 pounds: Brice Hartzheim, jr. (34-12), 5A Region 4 2nd place
195 pounds: Joe Renner, soph. (35-12), 5A Region 4 2nd place
220 pounds: Will Wikowsky, sr. (27-12), 5A Region 4 4th place
285 pounds: Giovanny Beague, sr. (24-13), 5A Region 4 4th place
HINKLEY
170 pounds: Emery Bemis, soph. (28-12), 5A Region 4 3rd place
OVERLAND (4)
113 pounds: Grant Bradley, soph., (22-4), 5A Region 4 4th place
126 pounds: Isaiah Bradley, jr. (34-5), 5A Region 4 4th place
160 pounds: Brandon Gustafson, sr. (26-12), 5A Region 4 3rd place
195 pounds: Kaelin Chin, sr. (35-5), 5A Region 4 3rd place
RANGEVIEW (3)
120 pounds: Bryan Fierro, sr. (33-9), 5A Region 1 2nd place
145 pounds: Spencer Ohu, soph. (4-2), 5A Region 1 4th place
182 pounds: Matthew Shriver, sr. (30-7), 5A Region 1 4th place
REGIS JESUIT
132 pounds: Antonio Segura, fr. (33-5), 5A Region 3 3rd place
SMOKY HILL
220 pounds: David Hoage, jr. (22-5), 5A Region 4 3rd place
VISTA PEAK (4)
126 pounds: Tony Lozano, sr. (21-10), 4A Region 1 2nd place
138 pounds: Tristan Curtis, sr. (28-6), 4A Region 1 2nd place
195 pounds: Jayden Smith, sr. (30-5), 4A Region 1 champion
220 pounds: Dechlyn Miller, sr. (12-15), 4A Region 3 3rd place