Wrestling: Aurora wrestlers ranked by On The Mat, Week 8

Regis Jesuit senior Brandon Minear has risen to the No. 2 spot in Class 5A at 160 pounds in On The Mat’s rankings for Week 8 of the 2016-17 prep wrestling season. Minear just won a championship at the Northglenn Norse Invitational. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | City teams and individuals ranked for Week 8 of the 2016-17 season in Classes 5A and 4A by Tim Yount of On The Mat:

AURORA WRESTLERS IN ON THE MAT’S 2016-17 WEEK 8 RANKINGS

Team rankings: 5A — No. 4 Grandview, No. 10 Cherokee Trail

106 pounds: 5A — No. 8 Alex Santillan, fr. (Grandview); No. 10 Chad Powell, sr. (Cherokee Trail); No. 11 Grant Bradley, fr. (Overland); No. 14 Caeleb Knoll, fr. (Eaglecrest)

WRESTLING

113 pounds: 5A — No. 3 Giovani Federico, jr. (Grandview); 4A — No. 8 Dilan Esparza, sr. (Vista PEAK)

120 pounds: 5A — No. 2 Fabian Santillan, soph. (Grandview); No. 7 Isaiah Bradley, soph. (Overland); No. 15 Drake Davis, jr. (Cherokee Trail); 4A — No. 12 Tony Lozano, sr. (Vista PEAK)



126 pounds: 5A — No. 17 Keith Fearon, sr. (Cherokee Trail); 4A — No. 8 Tristan Curtis, jr. (Vista PEAK)

132 pounds: 5A — No. 6 Armando Santillan, sr. (Grandview); No. 10 David Rivera, soph. (Cherokee Trail); No. 11 Omar Gonzalez, jr. (Aurora Central); No. 16 Brian Butler, sr. (Regis Jesuit)

138 pounds: 5A — No. 7 Serj Chavez, sr. (Hinkley); No. 10 Sean Kelly, sr. (Overland); No. 14 Tyler Maccagnan, soph. (Eaglecrest); No. 15 Dylan Ranieri, soph. (Grandview); No. 17 Blake Thomas, sr. (Gateway)

145 pounds: 5A — No. 6 Deron Solomon, sr. (Rangeview)



152 pounds: 5A — No. 12 Shem Brown, sr. (Grandview)

160 pounds: 5A — No. 2 Brandon Minear, sr. (Regis Jesuit); No. 6 Josh Richardson, sr. (Cherokee Trail)



170 pounds: 5A — No. 13 Hayes Ward, jr. (Regis Jesuit)

182 pounds: 5A — No. 7 Tyler Ross, sr. (Grandview); 4A — No. 9 Jayden Smith, jr. (Vista PEAK)

195 pounds: 5A — No. 2 Zeke Silva, sr. (Cherokee Trail); No. 5 Robert Woods, sr. (Grandview); No. 8 Kaelin Chin, jr. (Overland)

220 pounds: 5A — No. 2 Max Gonzales, sr. (Cherokee Trail)

285 pounds: 5A — No. 7 Gabe Baumgartner, sr. (Grandview); No. 11 Ryan Campbell, sr. (Smoky Hill)