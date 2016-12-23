Wrestling: Aurora wrestlers ranked by On The Mat, Week 4

AURORA | City teams and individuals ranked for Week 4 of the 2016-17 season in Classes 5A and 4A by Tim Yount of On The Mat:
Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel
AURORA IN ON THE MAT’S 2016-17 WEEK 4 RANKINGS
Team rankings: 5A — No. 4 Grandview, No. 11 Cherokee Trail
106 pounds: 5A — No. 6 Chad Powell, sr. (Cherokee Trail); No. 8 Grant Bradley, fr. (Overland)
113 pounds: 5A — No. 3 Giovani Federico, jr. (Grandview); 4A — No. 6 Dilan Esparza, sr. (Vista PEAK)
120 pounds: 5A — No. 1 Fabian Santillan, soph. (Grandview); No. 6 Isaiah Bradley, soph. (Overland); No. 11 Drake Davis, jr. (Cherokee Trail)
126 pounds: 4A — No. 8 Tristan Curtis, jr. (Vista PEAK)
132 pounds: 5A — No. 12 Armando Santillan, sr. (Grandview); No. 14 Brian Butler, sr. (Regis Jesuit)
138 pounds: 5A — No. 7 David Rivera, soph. (Cherokee Trail); No. 9 Sean Kelly, sr. (Overland); No. 14 Dylan Ranieri, soph. (Grandview); No. 16 Omar Gonzales, sr. (Aurora Central)
145 pounds: 5A — No. 6 Serj Chavez, sr. (Hinkley)
152 pounds: 5A — No. 8 Deron Solomon, sr. (Rangeview)
160 pounds: 5A — No. 2 Brandon Minear, sr. (Regis Jesuit); No. 4 Josh Richardson, sr. (Cherokee Trail); No. 12. Grady Colgan, Grandview
182 pounds: 5A — No. 5 Tyler Ross, sr. (Grandview); 4A — No. 11 Jayden Smith, jr. (Vista PEAK)
195 pounds: 5A — No. 2 Zeke Silva, sr. (Cherokee Trail); No. 8 Kaelin Chin, jr. (Overland)
220 pounds: 5A — No. 2 Max Gonzales, sr. (Cherokee Trail); No. 5 Robert Woods, sr. (Grandview)
285 pounds: 5A — No. 1 Gabe Baumgartner, sr. (Grandview); No. 7 Ryan Campbell, sr. (Smoky Hill)