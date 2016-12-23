Wrestling: Aurora wrestlers ranked by On The Mat, Week 4

Grandview senior Gabe Baumgartner, top, has risen to the No. 1 spot in the Class 5A heavyweight division in On The Mat’s Week 4 rankings for the 2016-17 prep wrestling season. Baumgartner placed eighth at the prestigious Reno Tournament of Champions. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | City teams and individuals ranked for Week 4 of the 2016-17 season in Classes 5A and 4A by Tim Yount of On The Mat:

Team rankings: 5A — No. 4 Grandview, No. 11 Cherokee Trail

106 pounds: 5A — No. 6 Chad Powell, sr. (Cherokee Trail); No. 8 Grant Bradley, fr. (Overland)

113 pounds: 5A — No. 3 Giovani Federico, jr. (Grandview); 4A — No. 6 Dilan Esparza, sr. (Vista PEAK)

120 pounds: 5A — No. 1 Fabian Santillan, soph. (Grandview); No. 6 Isaiah Bradley, soph. (Overland); No. 11 Drake Davis, jr. (Cherokee Trail)

126 pounds: 4A — No. 8 Tristan Curtis, jr. (Vista PEAK)

132 pounds: 5A — No. 12 Armando Santillan, sr. (Grandview); No. 14 Brian Butler, sr. (Regis Jesuit)

138 pounds: 5A — No. 7 David Rivera, soph. (Cherokee Trail); No. 9 Sean Kelly, sr. (Overland); No. 14 Dylan Ranieri, soph. (Grandview); No. 16 Omar Gonzales, sr. (Aurora Central)

145 pounds: 5A — No. 6 Serj Chavez, sr. (Hinkley)

152 pounds: 5A — No. 8 Deron Solomon, sr. (Rangeview)

160 pounds: 5A — No. 2 Brandon Minear, sr. (Regis Jesuit); No. 4 Josh Richardson, sr. (Cherokee Trail); No. 12. Grady Colgan, Grandview



182 pounds: 5A — No. 5 Tyler Ross, sr. (Grandview); 4A — No. 11 Jayden Smith, jr. (Vista PEAK)

195 pounds: 5A — No. 2 Zeke Silva, sr. (Cherokee Trail); No. 8 Kaelin Chin, jr. (Overland)

220 pounds: 5A — No. 2 Max Gonzales, sr. (Cherokee Trail); No. 5 Robert Woods, sr. (Grandview)

285 pounds: 5A — No. 1 Gabe Baumgartner, sr. (Grandview); No. 7 Ryan Campbell, sr. (Smoky Hill)