Wrestling: Aurora wrestlers ranked by On the Mat, preseason 2016-17

Regis Jesuit seniors Brandon Minear, left, and Brian Butler both landed in the preseason rankings for On The Mat for the 2016-17 wrestling season. Minear, a returning Class 5A state qualifier, is ranked No. 3 at 160 pounds and Butler is rated No. 13 at 132 pounds. (Photo by Michael Ortiz/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | City teams and individuals ranked in the preseason in Classes 5A and 4A by Tim Yount and On The Mat ahead of the 2016-17 season:

AURORA IN ON THE MAT’S 2016-17 PRESEASON RANKINGS

Team rankings: 5A — No. 7 Grandview, No. 10 Cherokee Trail

106 pounds: 5A — No. 10 Alex Santillan, fr. (Grandview)

WRESTLING

113 pounds: 5A — No. 4 Gio Federico, jr. (Grandview); 4A — No. 7 Dilan Esparza, sr. (Vista PEAK)

120 pounds: 5A — No. 2 Fabian Santillan, soph. (Grandview); No. 7 Drake Davis, jr. (Cherokee Trail); No. 13 Isaiah Bradley, soph. (Overland)

126 pounds: 4A — No. 14 Tristan Curtis, jr. (Vista PEAK)

132 pounds: 5A — No. 12 Armando Santillan, sr. (Grandview); No. 13 Brian Butler, sr. (Regis Jesuit)

138 pounds: 5A — No. 9 David Rivera, soph. (Cherokee Trail); No. 11 Sean Kelly, sr. (Overland)

145 pounds: 5A — No. 4 Serj Chavez, sr. (Hinkley); No. 10 Omar Gonzales, sr. (Aurora Central)

152 pounds: 5A — No. 8 Deron Solomon, sr. (Rangeview)

160 pounds: 5A — No. 3 Brandon Minear, sr. (Regis Jesuit); No. 7 Josh Richardson, sr. (Cherokee Trail)



170 pounds: 5A — No. 5 Tyler Ross, sr. (Grandview)

195 pounds: 5A — No. 3 Zeke Silva, sr. (Cherokee Trail); No. 10 Kaelin Chin, jr. (Overland); 4A — No. 16 Jayden Smith, jr. (Vista PEAK)

220 pounds: 5A — No. 2 Max Gonzales, sr. (Cherokee Trail); No. 4 Robert Woods, sr. (Grandview)

285 pounds: 5A — No. 5 Gabe Baumgartner, sr. (Grandview)