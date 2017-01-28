Wrestling: Aurora tournament results, 1.28.17

AURORA | Team scores and individual results for Aurora wrestling teams for tournaments on Jan. 28, 2017:

WRESTLING

BRIGHTON INVITATIONAL

At Brighton High School

Team scores: 1. Brighton 232 points; 2. Pueblo West 181; 3. Mountain View 137; 4. Prairie View 128.5; 5. CHEROKEE TRAIL 124.5; 6. Fort Lupton 109; 7. Coronado 99.5; 8. Olathe 96; 9. REGIS JESUIT 48; 10. Brighton B 44

Aurora placers: 106 pounds — Chad Powell (Cherokee Trail), 4th; 113 pounds — Cliff Pinkerton (Regis Jesuit), 6th; 120 pounds — Drake Davis (Cherokee Trail), 3rd; 132 pounds — David Rivera (Cherokee Trail), 3rd; Brian Butler (Regis Jesuit), 5th; 138 pounds — Abel Ambriz (Cherokee Trail), 6th; 152 pounds — Brian Hodes (Regis Jesuit), 6th; 160 pounds — Brandon Minear (Regis Jesuit), 3rd; Josh Richardson (Cherokee Trail), 5th; 170 pounds — Hayes Ward (Regis Jesuit), 3rd; 195 pounds — Ezequiel Silva (Cherokee Trail), champion; 220 pounds — Max Gonzales (Cherokee Trail), champion; 285 pounds — Davione Marshall (Cherokee Trail), 2nd

LES MATTOCKS INVITATIONAL

At Abraham Lincoln High School

Team scores: 1. Thompson Valley 127.5 points; 2. Adams City 113; 3. Lakewood 104.5; 4. ThunderRidge 103; 5. Mountain Vista 95; 6. Erie 94; 7. Eagle Valley 91.5; 8. Jefferson 91; 9. Sheridan 89; 10. Rampart 88.5; 11. Legend 85.5; 12. Glenwood Springs 78; 13. OVERLAND 76.5; 14. VISTA PEAK 70; 15. Air Academy 60; 16. Abraham Lincoln 53.5; 17. Standley Lake 46; 18. Falcon 43; 19. Vista Ridge 41; 20. Conifer 39; T21. Centaurus 35; T21. Columbine 35; 23. Sierra 26; T24. GATEWAY 25.5; T24. Alameda 25.5; T26. Faith Christian 25; T26. John F. Kennedy 25; T28. Denver North 24; T28. Harrison 24; 30. AURORA CENTRAL 22; 31. Battle Mountain 20; 32. Far Northeast 8; 33. Englewood 6; 34. Denver West 3

Aurora placers: 106 pounds — Grant Bradley (Overland), 2nd; 113 pounds — Dilan Esparza (Vista PEAK), 2nd; 120 pounds — Isaiah Bradley (Overland), 4th; Tony Lozano (Vista PEAK), 7th; 126 pounds — Tristan Curtis (Vista PEAK), 6th; 132 pounds — Omar Gonzalez (Aurora Central), 4th; Mikey Mendoza (Overland), 7th; 138 pounds — Sean Kelly (Overland), 3rd; 145 pounds — Luke Meier (Vista PEAK), 8th; 160 pounds — Drake Jackson (Vista PEAK), 8th; 170 pounds — Jarrett Reigies (Gateway), 4th; 182 pounds — Jayden Smith (Vista PEAK), 6th; 195 pounds — Kaelin Chin (Overland), 3rd

MILE HIGH CLASSIC

At Thomas Jefferson High School

Team scores: 1. GRANDVIEW 185.5 points; 2. Windsor 162.5; 3. Castle View 159; 4. Mesa Ridge 145.5; 5. Valor Christian 132; 6. Pueblo South 112; 7. Bear Creek 106; 8. Heritage 85.5; 9. Palmer 83; 10. Mullen 51; 11. EAGLECREST 46; 12. Golden 33; 13. Thomas Jefferson 31; 14. Arapahoe 30.5; T15. SMOKY HILL 14; T15. Rock Canyon 14; 17. Lotus 4

Aurora placers: 113 pounds — Giovani Federico (Grandview), 2nd; 120 pounds — Carlos Vigil-Harrison (Grandview), 3rd; 126 pounds — Matthew Frye (Grandview), 3rd; 132 pounds — Armando Santillan (Grandview), champion; 138 pounds — Tyler Maccagnan (Eaglecrest), 2nd; 145 pounds — Shem Brown (Grandview), 5th; 152 pounds — Caridin Hester (Eaglecrest), 4th; Grady Colgan (Grandview), 5th; 160 pounds — Joe Renner (Grandview), 3rd; Micah Sterling (Eaglecrest), 4th; 182 pounds — Tyler Ross (Grandview), champion; 195 pounds — Robert Woods (Grandview), 3rd; 285 pounds — Gabriel Baumgartner (Grandview), 2nd; Ryan Campbell (Smoky Hill), 5th

THORNTON INVITATIONAL

At Thornton High School

Team scores: 1. Alamosa 241.5 points; 2. Grand Junction Central 206; 3. Mead 164.5; 4. Florence 143; 5. Frederick 117; 6. Burlington 87.5; 7. RANGEVIEW 83; 8. Elizabeth 81; 9. Highlands Ranch 75; 10. Mitchell 71.5; 11. Ralston Valley 55.5; 12. Akron 48; 13. Skyview 46; 14. Niwot 44; T15. Dolores Huerta 40; T15. George Washington 40; 17. Arvada 39; 18. Thornton 38.5; 19. Palmer Ridge 27; 20. Wheatridge 26; 21. Westminster 0

Aurora placers: 106 pounds — Josh Nuttall (Rangeview), 6th; 113 pounds — Bryan Fierro (Rangeview), 6th; 132 pounds — Diondre Johnson (Rangeview), 6th; 145 pounds — Deron Solomon (Rangeview), 2nd; 160 pounds — Allahjah Mujib (Rangeview), 5th; 285 pounds — Kameron Reed (Rangeview), 5th