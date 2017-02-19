Wrestling: Aurora Class 5A/4A state tournament results, Day Three

Cherokee Trail senior Josh Richardson, left, tries to get free from Pomona’s Jason Romero during the 160-pound state championship match at the 2017 Class 5A state wrestling tournament on Feb. 18, 2017, at the Pepsi Center in Denver. Richardson lost an 11-5 decision to place second in his one and only trip to the state tournament. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

DENVER | Final team scores and full Aurora championship and consolation bracket results after the final day of the 2017 Class 5A/4A state wrestling tournament, held on Feb. 18, 2017, at the Pepsi Center. Aurora teams and individuals bold and uppercased:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

2017 CLASS 5A STATE WRESTLING TOURNAMENT

Team scores: 1. Pomona 192.5 points; 2. Grand Junction 141.5; 3. Brighton 124.5; 4. Poudre 102; 5. Castle View 79; 6. Coronado 78.5; 7. GRANDVIEW 77; 8. CHEROKEE TRAIL 72; 9. Ponderosa 70.5; 10. Adams City 70; 11. Monarch 63; 12. Arvada West 54.5; 13. Broomfield 50; 14. Rocky Mountain 49.5; 15. Lakewood 45; 16. Legacy 39; 17. Mountain Vista 34.5; 18. Doherty 31; 19. Prairie View 30; 20. Fruita Monument 23; 21. OVERLAND 20.5; 22. ThunderRidge 19; 23. Mountain Range 17; 24. Fossil Ridge 16; 25. Rampart 15; T26. Fountain-Fort Carson 14; T26. Palmer 14; 28. Douglas County 12; 29. Cherry Creek 11; 30. Fairview 9; T31. SMOKY HILL 7; T31. Fort Collins 7; T31. Legend 7; T34. Arapahoe 6; T34. Northglenn 6; T36. RANGEVIEW 5; T36. Greeley West 5; T38. REGIS JESUIT 4; T38. Bear Creek 4; T38. Chaparral 4; T41. HINKLEY 3; T41. Chatfield 3; T41. Denver East 3; 44. GATEWAY 2; T45. Centaurus 1; T45. Denver South 1; AURORA CENTRAL & EAGLECREST among eight with no score

AURORA CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES

160 pounds (5A): Jason Romero (Pomona) dec. JOSH RICHARDSON (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 11-5

195 pounds (5A): Trent Schultz (Mountain Vista) dec. ZEKE SILVA (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 3-1 (OT)

220 pounds (5A): Cohl Schultz (Ponderosa) dec. MAX GONZALES (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 7-0

285 pounds (5A): GABRIEL BAUMGARTNER (GRANDVIEW) dec. Tanner Aitken (Brighton), 4-2 (OT)

AURORA THIRD-PLACE MATCHES

182 pounds (5A): TYLER ROSS (GRANDVIEW) dec. Uriah Vigil (Pomona), 4-1

195 pounds (5A): KAELIN CHIN (OVERLAND) dec. Brendon Woolsey (Prairie View), 5-2



AURORA FIFTH-PLACE MATCHES

113 pounds (5A): Noah Vigil (Adams City) dec. GIOVANI FEDERICO (GRANDVIEW), 6-4



132 pounds (5A): Brody Lamb (Poudre) dec. ARMANDO SANTILLAN (GRANDVIEW), 11-7

138 pounds (5A): Joshua Deaguero (Adams City) maj. dec. DYLAN RANIERI (GRANDVIEW), 12-2

AURORA CONSOLATION SEMIFINALS

113 pounds (5A): Adrian Marquez (Castle View) won by injury over GIOVANI FEDERICO (GRANDVIEW)

132 pounds (5A): Maverick Keigher (Doherty) dec. ARMANDO SANTILLAN (GRANDVIEW), 10-8 (OT)

138 pounds (5A): Parker McQuade (Monarch) pinned DYLAN RANIERI (GRANDVIEW), 3:54

182 pounds (5A): TYLER ROSS (GRANDVIEW) dec. Jack Huber (ThunderRidge), 2-0

195 pounds (5A): KAELIN CHIN (OVERLAND) pinned Duncan Heath (Fairview), 3:56

AURORA THIRD ROUND CONSOLATION MATCHES

113 pounds (4A):Will Vombaur (Windsor) maj. dec. DILAN ESPARZA (VISTA PEAK), 16-4

113 pounds (5A): GIOVANI FEDERICO (GRANDVIEW) dec. Angelo Guillen (Grand Junction), 8-3

132 pounds (5A): ARMANDO SANTILLAN (GRANDVIEW) tech. fall Mitch Mueller (Legacy), 17-2

138 pounds (5A): DYLAN RANIERI (GRANDVIEW) pinned Estevan Maldonado (Arvada West), 1:59

145 pounds (5A): Santana Salas (Prairie View) dec. DERON SOLOMON (RANGEVIEW), 6-2

195 pounds (5A): KAELIN CHIN (OVERLAND) dec. ROBERT WOODS (GRANDVIEW), 3-0

285 pounds (5A): Arnulof Alvarado (Adams City) pinned RYAN CAMPBELL (SMOKY HILL), 2:42