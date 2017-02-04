Wrestling: Aurora Class 5A/4A regional tournament schedule

Senior Josh Richardson, left, and the Cherokee Trail wrestling team will have the home mat advantage when they play host to the Class 5A Region 3 tournament Feb. 10-11, 2017. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | Class 5A and 4A regional wrestling tournaments involving Aurora teams set for Feb. 10-11, 2017.

WRESTLING

AURORA WRESTLING REGIONALS

CLASS REGION 1 (at Palmer H.S.)

Aurora teams: Grandview, Regis Jesuit. Other teams: Arapahoe, Chaparral, Denver East, Doherty, Douglas County, Fountain-Fort Carson, Fruita Monument, Highlands Ranch, Monarch, Pomona, Palmer, Rampart. Schedule: Feb. 10-11

CLASS 5A REGION 2 (at Legacy H.S.)

Aurora teams: Eaglecrest, Overland. Other teams: Brighton, Chatfield, Cherry Creek, Denver South, FNE Warriors, Fairview, Heritage, Lakewood, Legacy, Mountain Vista, Northglenn, Ralston Valley. Schedule: Feb. 10-11

CLASS 5A REGION 3 (at Cherokee Trail H.S.)

Aurora teams: Cherokee Trail, Gateway, Rangeview, Smoky Hill. Other teams: Adams City, Bear Creek, Boulder, Broomfield, Columbine, Grand Junction, Legend, Prairie View, Rock Canyon, Rocky Mountain, ThunderRidge. Schedule: Feb. 10-11

CLASS 5A REGION 4 (at Arvada West H.S.)

Aurora teams: Aurora Central, Hinkley. Other teams: Castle View, Centaurus, Coronado, Fort Collins, Greeley West, Horizon, Mountain Range, Poudre, Thornton, Westminster. Schedule: Feb. 10-11

CLASS 4A REGION 3 (at Cheyenne Mountain H.S.)

Aurora team: Vista PEAK. Other teams: Canon City, Cheyenne Mountain, Erie, Evergreen, Falcon, Golden, Littleton, Longmont, Pine Creek, Sand Creek, Valor Christian, Wheat Ridge, Widefield. Schedule: Feb. 10-11