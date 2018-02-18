Wrestling: Aurora 2018 Class 5A/4A state tourney results by wrestler

Overland sophomore Grant Bradley, left, ties up with Castle View’s Adrian Marquez during a Class 5A 113-pound semifinal wrestling match on Feb. 16, 2018, at Pepsi Center in Denver. Bradley finished 3-2 at the three-day tournament and placed fourth at 113 pounds. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

DENVER | Individual results for each of the 33 Aurora wrestlers who competed at the Class 5A/4A state wrestling tournament Feb. 15-17, 2018, at the Pepsi Center:

AURORA WRESTLERS AT 2018 5A/4A STATE WRESTLING TOURNAMENT

106 POUNDS

CAELEB KNOLL, SOPH., EAGLECREST (1-2, 44-7): 1st round — won 14-1 major decision over Cherokee Trail’s Andrew Chilton; Quarterfinals — lost 4-2 decision to Brighton’s Kenny Salinas; 2nd round consolation — lost by fall to Denver East’s Armando Garcia

ANDREW CHILTON, SOPH., CHEROKEE TRAIL (0-2, 34-11): 1st round — lost 14-1 major decision to Eaglecrest’s Caeleb Knoll; 1st round consolation — lost 9-8 decision to Rocky Mountain’s Lance Johnson

113 POUNDS

ALEX SANTILLAN, SOPH., GRANDVIEW (4-1, 31-11, 3RD PLACE): 1st round — won by fall over Mountain Range’s Hunter Carr; Quarterfinals — won 3-0 decision over Monarch’s Ryan Kuykendall; Semifinals — lost 6-1 decision to Grand Junction’s Dawson Collins

Consolation semifinal — won 4-2 decision over Arvada West’s Dylan Kruse; Third-place match — won 6-1 decision over Overland’s Grant Bradley

GRANT BRADLEY, SOPH., OVERLAND (3-2, 25-6, 4TH PLACE): 1st round — won 11-3 major decision over Denver East’s Jose Cerda; Quarterfinals — won 6-2 overtime decision over Poudre’s Dean Noble; Semifinals — lost 15-8 decision to Castle View’s Adrian Marquez; Consolation semifinal — won 5-4 decision over Broomfield’s Presley Madril; Third-place match — lost 6-1 decision to Grandview’s Alex Santillan

120 POUNDS

GIOVANI FEDERICO, SR., GRANDVIEW (4-1, 33-10, 3RD PLACE): 1st round — won by fall over Chatfield’s Aaron Fuller; Quarterfinals — won 9-2 decision over Brighton’s Justin McCoy; Semifinals — lost by fall to Pomona’s Justin Pacheco; Consolation semifinal — won by 15-0 tech fall over Adams City’s Jordan Grieg; Third-place match — won 6-2 decision over Northglenn’s Noah Vigil

BRYAN FIERRO, SR., RANGEVIEW (1-2, 34-11): 1st round — won 17-12 overtime decision over Rocky Mountain’s Lucas Hefner; Quarterfinals — lost by fall to Castle View’s Malik Heinselman; 2nd round consolation — lost 6-3 decision to Cherry Creek’s Max Franz

126 POUNDS

FABIAN SANTILLAN, JR., GRANDVIEW (4-0, 44-4, STATE CHAMPION): 1st round — won by 16-0 tech fall over Mountain Vista’s Adin Weaver; Quarterfinals — won by 10-2 major decision over Pomona’s Anthony Gallegos; Semifinals — won 9-6 decision over Coronado’s Angel Flores; Championship match — won 4-1 decision over Adams City’s Nicholas Gonzales

ISAIAH BRADLEY, JR., OVERLAND (1-2, 35-7): 1st round — lost 9-4 decision to Fountain-Fort Carson’s Taylor Vasquez; 1st round consolation — won 8-2 decision over Legacy’s Joey Joiner; 2nd round consolation — lost 8-3 decision to Ponderosa’s Traevin Osborn

DRAKE DAVIS, SR., CHEROKEE TRAIL (1-2, 38-14): 1st round — lost 4-2 decision to Pomona’s Anthony Gallegos; 1st round consolation — won by fall over Mountain Vista’s Adin Weaver; 2nd round consolation — lost 3-2 decision to Poudre’s Alex Alvarez

4A — TONY LOZANO, SR., VISTA PEAK (0-2, 21-12): 1st round — lost by fall to Thomas Jefferson’s Isaias Estrada; 1st round consolation — lost 2-1 decision to Thompson Valley’s Gage Juergensen

132 POUNDS

ANTONIO SEGURA, FR., REGIS JESUIT (2-2, 35-7): 1st round — won 3-2 decision over Brighton’s Bryson Krohn; Quarterfinals — lost 11-1 major decision to Broomfield’s Darren Green; 2nd round consolation — won 10-4 decision over Chaparral’s Aaron Pacheco; Consolation quarterfinal — lost 8-4 decision to Palmer’s Dylan Owens-Hailey

DAVID RIVERA, JR., CHEROKEE TRAIL (1-2, 35-10): 1st round — won by 15-0 tech fall over Mountain Vista’s Roger Meyer; Quarterfinals — lost by fall to Pomona’s Theorius Robison; 2nd round consolation — lost by fall to Palmer’s Dylan Owens-Hailey

138 POUNDS

4A — TRISTAN CURTIS, SR., VISTA PEAK (2-2, 30-8): 1st round — won 6-5 decision over Canon City’s Trace Borrego; Quarterfinals — lost by fall to Cheyenne Mountain’s Mike McFadden; 2nd round consolation — won by 16-0 tech fall over Pueblo South’s Joe Deville; 3rd round consolation — lost 2-0 decision to Windsor’s Ronny Minjarez

MATTHEW FRYE, JR., GRANDVIEW (1-2, 35-11): 1st round — lost 14-0 major decision to Coronado’s Johnny Lopez; 1st round consolation — won 19-8 major decision over Fountain-Fort Carson’s Khalid Peters; 2nd round consolation — lost 17-6 major decision to Doherty’s Maverick Keigher

145 POUNDS

DYLAN RANIERI, JR., GRANDVIEW (4-2, 44-11, 5TH PLACE): 1st round — won by fall over Fossil Ridge’s Cody Ginther; Quarterfinals — lost by fall to Rocky Mountain’s Tate Martinez; 2nd round consolation — won by fall over Bear Creek’s Lance Royal; 3rd round consolation — won 6-5 decision over Doherty’s Tony Llamido; Consolation semifinals — lost by fall to Coronado’s KJ Kearns; Fifth-place match — won by fall over Rocky Mountain’s Tate Martinez

SPENCER OHU, SOPH., RANGEVIEW (0-2, 4-4): 1st round — lost by fall to Coronado’s KJ Kearns; 1st round consolation — lost by fall to Bear Creek’s Lance Royal

152 POUNDS

GRADY COLGAN, SR., GRANDVIEW (2-2, 34-16): 1st round — lost 5-0 decision to Prairie View’s Austin McFadden; 1st round consolation — won 4-0 decision over Rocky Mountain’s Neil David; 2nd round consolation — won by fall over Broomfield’s Christian Lofton; 3rd round consolation — lost 6-5 decision to Doherty’s Zack Szostak

TYLER MACCAGNAN, JR., EAGLECREST (1-2, 27-11): 1st round — won 9-2 decision over Cherry Creek’s Kevin Danfelser; Quarterfinals — lost 12-0 major decision to Adams City’s Gavin Deaguero; 2nd round consolation — lost 6-4 overtime decision to Ponderosa’s Kayden Johnson

ABEL AMBRIZ, JR., CHEROKEE TRAIL (0-2, 35-16): 1st round — lost by fall to Pomona’s Franklin Cruz; 1st round consolation — lost 4-3 decision to Arvada West’s Caden Crosby

160 POUNDS

BRANDON GUSTAFSON, SR., OVERLAND (1-2, 27-14): 1st round — won 11-6 decision over Pomona’s Gage Bernall; Quarterfinals — lost 7-2 decision to Chatfield’s Earl Camero Manzanares; 2nd round consolation — lost 8-3 decision to Legacy’s Grady Funk

JULIUS BOIMAH, JR., CHEROKEE TRAIL (0-2, 35-12): 1st round — lost 6-4 overtime decision to Prairie View’s Mitchell Bond; 1st round consolation — lost by fall to Bear Creek’s Mason Hogan

170 POUNDS

BRICE HARTZHEIM, JR., GRANDVIEW (1-2, 35-14): 1st round — won by fall over Pomona’s Brock Bernall; Quarterfinals — lost 8-5 decision to Grand Junction’s Jay Skalecki; 2nd round consolation — lost 9-5 decision to Monarch’s Nate Pritchard

EMERY BEMIS, SOPH., HINKLEY (1-2, 29-14): 1st round — won 3-1 overtime decision over Heritage’s Dakota Barela; Quarterfinals — lost by fall to Legacy’s Aidan Funk; 2nd round consolation — lost by 14-1 major decision to Centaurus’ Angel Mata

182 POUNDS

MICAH STERLING, JR., EAGLECREST (0-2, 23-16): 1st round — lost by fall to Legend’s Cade Fries; 1st round consolation — lost by fall to Arvada West’s Elijah Olson

MATTHEW SHRIVER, SR., RANGEVIEW (0-2, 30-9): 1st round — lost by fall to Legacy’s Drian Hays; 1st round consolation — lost 8-6 decision to Rocky Mountain’s Jake Bennett

195 POUNDS

JOE RENNER, SOPH., GRANDVIEW (4-2, 39-14, 4TH PLACE): 1st round — won by 11-0 major decision over Grand Junction’s Caid Lopez; Quarterfinals — lost 15-8 decision to Rocky Mountain’s Alec Hargreaves; 2nd round consolation — won 3-1 decision over Doherty’s Keaton Adams; 3rd round consolation — won 4-2 decision over Poudre’s Cole Yung; Consolation semifinal — won 9-4 decision over Broomfield’s Bryant Walker; Third-place match — lost by fall to Fruita Monument’s Keegan Bailey

4A — JAYDEN SMITH, SR., VISTA PEAK (3-2, 4TH PLACE): 1st round — won by fall over Sierra’s Donavin Bedburdick; Quarterfinals — won 5-2 decision over Canon City’s Luis Ronquillo; Semifinal — lost by fall to Mountain View’s Braden Barker; Consolation semifinal — won 7-2 decision over Widefield’s Nathan Daniel; Third-place match — lost 15-2 major decision to Mesa Ridge’s Jared Volcic

KAELIN CHIN, SR., OVERLAND (3-2, 38-7, 5TH PLACE): 1st round — won by fall over Brighton’s Troy Coronel; Quarterfinals — won 9-7 overtime decision over Poudre’s Cole Yung; Semifinal — lost 5-2 decision to Rocky Mountain’s Alec Hargreaves; Consolation semifinal — lost by fall to Fruita Monument’s Keegan Bailey; Fifth-place match — won by fall over Broomfield’s Bryant Walker

220 POUNDS

DAVIONE MARSHALL, SR., CHEROKEE TRAIL (3-2, 39-8, 4TH PLACE): 1st round — won by fall over Lakewood’s Michael Inouye; Quarterfinals — won 8-6 overtime decision over Douglas County’s Micah Smith; Semifinal — lost by fall to Grand Junction’s Hunter Tobiasson; Consolation semifinal — won 7-2 decision over Denver South’s Roberto Lopez; Third-place match — lost by fall to Douglas County’s Micah Smith

DAVID HOAGE, JR., SMOKY HILL (2-2, 24-7): 1st round — won by fall over Northglenn’s Trenton Suazo; Quarterfinals — lost 14-2 major decision to Grand Junction’s Hunter Tobiasson; 2nd round consolation — won 7-3 decision over Monarch’s Will Ponder; 3rd round consolation — lost by fall to Douglas County’s Micah Smith

WILLIAM WIKOWSKY, SR., GRANDVIEW (1-2, 28-14): 1st round — lost by fall to Pomona’s Doug Mills; 1st round consolation — won by fall over Legacy’s Adam Lynch; 2nd round consolation — lost by fall to Douglas County’s Micah Smith

4A — DECHLYN MILLER, SR., VISTA PEAK (1-2, 13-17): 1st round — lost by fall to Greeley Central’s Alex Yeadon; 1st round consolation — won 4-0 decision over Kennedy’s D’Sean Wright; 2nd round consolation — lost by fall to Mitchell’s Payton Miles

285 POUNDS

GIOVANNY BEAGUE, SR., GRANDVIEW (0-2, 24-15): 1st round — lost 9-4 decision to Pomona’s Brandon Hodge; 1st round consolation — lost by fall to Lakewood’s Hayden Still