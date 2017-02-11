Wrestling: 2017 Class 5A Region 2 team scores, individual results

BROOMFIELD | Team scores, placing match results and state qualifiers from the 2017 Class 5A Region 2 tournament Feb. 10-11 at Legacy High School. Aurora teams and individuals bold and uppercased:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

2017 CLASS 5A REGION 2 WRESTLING TOURNAMENT

CLASS 5A REGION 2 WRESTLING

Team scores: 1. Brighton 271 points; 2. Legacy 211.5; 3. Ponderosa 167; 4. Mountain Vista 123; 5. Lakewood 121; 6. Northglenn 103; 7. OVERLAND 100; 8. Heritage 89.5; 9. Cherry Creek 78.5; 10. Chatfield 55; 11. Denver South 52.5; T12. EAGLECREST 45; T12. Fairview 45; 14. Ralston Valley 44; 15. FNE Warriors 11

CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES

106 pounds — Johnny Sanchez (Brighton) dec. Ricky Nava (Northglenn), 12-5; 113 pounds — Jarron Martinez (Brighton) dec. Bo Cole (Cherry Creek), 8-1; 120 pounds — Dessmund Prospero (Brighton) dec. ISAIAH BRADLEY (OVERLAND), 10-5; 126 pounds — Preston Weaver (Mountain Vista) dec. Joey Joiner (Legacy), 6-4 (OT); 132 pounds — Mitch Mueller (Legacy) pinned Bryson Krohn (Brighton), 3:45; 138 pounds — SEAN KELLY (OVERLAND) dec. Orlando Gallegos (Brighton), 10-4; 145 pounds — Parker Benekas (Ponderosa) pinned Nolan Stritchko (Mountain Vista), 2:48; 152 pounds — Gabriel Dinette (Lakewood) pinned Nathan Baca (Brighton), 4:28; 160 pounds — Aidan Funk (Legacy) dec. Earl Cameron Manzanares (Chatfield), 3-2; 170 pounds — Drian Hays (Legacy) pinned Tarron Adams (Brighton), 5:19; 182 pounds —Jayden Woodruff (Ponderosa) pinned Jake Debruyn (Lakewood), 3:45; 195 pounds — Trent Schultz (Mountain Vista) tech. fall KAELIN CHIN (OVERLAND), 16-1; 220 pounds — Cohl Schultz (Ponderosa) pinned Ian Helwick (Brighton), 0:46; 285 pounds — Tanner Aitken (Brighton) dec. Hayden Still (Lakewood), 7-1

THIRD-PLACE MATCHES

106 pounds — GRANT BRADLEY (OVERLAND) pinned Fode Atore (Denver South), 0:39; 113 pounds — Jimmy Herrera (Northglenn) dec. Keegan Hoffman (Legacy), 15-10; 120 pounds — Jeremiah Gomez (Northglenn) pinned Thomas Dixon (Ponderosa), 3:24 (Gomez advances to state tournament); 126 pounds — G’Avonti Patton (Brighton) pinned Brandon Urroz (Hertiage), 1:25 (Patton advances to state tournament); 132 pounds — Skyler Calderoni (Fairview) dec. Roger Meyer (Mountain Vista), 3-1 (OT); 138 pounds — TYLER MACCAGNAN (EAGLECREST) dec. Dakota Key (Legacy), 3-2; 145 pounds — Jonas Lutz (Brighton) dec. Aaron Otterson (Legacy), 7-6; 152 pounds — Kai Blake (Cherry Creek) dec. Issa Grimes (Ralston Valley), 4-3 (Blake advances to state tournament); 160 pounds — Jeremiah Ellerd (Brighton) pinned Korry Tunnicliff (Ponderosa), 1:38; 170 pounds — Billy Murillo (Cherry Creek) maj. dec. Dakota Barela (Heritage), 10-2; 182 pounds — Carlos Flores (Northglenn) dec. Brandon Wills (Legacy), 8-5 (Flores advances to state tournament); 195 pounds — Duncan Heath (Fairview) dec. Tyler Duff (Heritage), 10-4 (Heath advances to state tournament); 220 pounds — Michael Inouye (Lakewood) pinned Roberto Lopez (Denver South), 1:35; 285 pounds — Dominic Montoya (Cherry Creek) dec. Nico Gonzalez (Mountain Vista), 4-1

FIFTH-PLACE MATCHES

106 pounds — Dawson Matney (Ponderosa) pinned CAELEB KNOLL (EAGLECREST), 2:41; 113 pounds — Jeff Arguello (Lakewood) dec. Zane Shorey (Ralston Valley), 4-0; 120 pounds — Justin Paplow (Legacy) dec. Collen Bauernschmidt (Ralston Valley), 7-6; 126 pounds — MORGAN GEORGE (EAGLECREST) maj. dec. DIEGO MAESTAS (OVERLAND), 13-5; 132 pounds — Angel Alvidrez (Northglenn) dec. Cahlin Atwell (Heritage), 3-0; 138 pounds — Kayden Johnson (Ponderosa) pinned Cole VanVleet (Heritage), 2:31; 145 pounds — Patrick Meyangandu (Denver South) dec. Zack Arbuckle (Heritage), 3-1; 152 pounds — Daniel Turco (Ponderosa) pinned Nick Pontejos (Legacy), 0:54; 160 pounds — Cameron Williams (Mountain Vista) pinned Kevin Danfelser (Cherry Creek), 2:10; 170 pounds — Hunter Connaghan (FNE Warriors) dec. David Schadler (Lakewood), 6-1; 182 pounds — Artem Rusakov (Chatfield) dec. Justin Duff (Heritage), 3-0; 195 pounds — Josh Beaver (Legacy) won by forfeit over Casey Seppelt (Denver South); 220 pounds — Cole Jesch (Ralston Valley) dec. Donaven Palacio (Northglenn), 1-0; 285 pounds — Aidan Mendoza (Chatfield) pinned Lee Biersner (Legacy), 4:20

WRESTLEBACKS (winner advances to state tournament)

120 pounds — Thomas Dixon (Ponderosa) pinned Justin Paplow (Legacy), 1:29; 126 pounds — Brandon Urroz (Heritage) pinned MORGAN GEORGE (EAGLECREST), 2:53; 152 pounds — Daniel Turco (Ponderosa) dec. Issa Grimes (Ralston Valley), 3-2; 182 pounds — Brandon Wills (Legacy) pinned Artem Rusakov (Chatfield), 4:31; 195 pounds — Tyler Duff (Heritage) pinned Josh Beaver (Legacy), 4:06