Wrestling: Injuries impact Aurora teams as regional tourneys arrive

Cherokee Trail’s Zeke Silva, right, has returned to action at the right time and looks in fine form as he will attempt to get back to the Class 5A state wrestling tournament through the Region 3 tournament on his home mats at Cherokee Trail on Feb. 10-11, 2017. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

Injuries always play a part in a wrestling season and they look especially large this time of year.

For some Aurora wrestlers, they happened early in the season and they’ve been able to come back in time to take their shots at state tournament berths in regional tournaments Feb. 10-11.

But for others, injuries wiped away a season of hard work and took away the chance to make it to the Pepsi Center.

Nobody knows the sting of injury more than Grandview, which goes into the Region 1 tournament at Fountain-Fort Carson minus four regulars from a lineup that went undefeated in dual matches and rose to as high as No. 3 in 5A in On The Mat’s weekly rankings.

“We had a shot to make a run at that top three spot, but the bottom line is there’s nothing you can do about it now,” Grandview coach Ryan Budd said. “You feel so bad for them to make it that far into the season and then get hurt in the last couple of weeks.”

Budd is still optimistic that he’ll have a large contingent make it downtown — state berths go to the top four finishers in each weight at regionals — but it likely won’t be as large as it could have been.

Sophomore 120-pounder Fabian Santillan — who placed fourth at state last season and was ranked No. 1 or No. 2 in 5A all season — is out for the year with an injury suffered at the Top of the Rockies and his younger brother, Alex, is also done at 106 pounds.

Besides that, regular 138-pounder Alan Abila is recovering from a concussion that will keep him out of regionals and promising freshman 160-pounder Joe Renner suffered a broken jaw in the Wolves’ final Centennial League dual match.

While likely derailing Grandview’s chances of a top-three state team finish, Budd still has plenty of podium possibilities and he hopes his team gains the benefits of a very difficult season schedule.

Cherokee Trail got back one of its pillars — senior 195-pounder Zeke Silva — in time for the closing stretch of the season, which gives coach Jeff Buck hope for a successful regional tournament.

The Cougars get the logistical difficulties of being a regional host, but also could benefit from the home mat advantage in some cases in Region 3 action. Silva and 220-pounder Max Gonzales — both ranked No. 2 in their respective weights — and sophomore David Rivera seek to make it to state again, while others such as seniors Chad Powell and Josh Richardson have a burning desire for their first trips.

Hinkley’s Serj Chavez is another wrestler who is back from injury in time for regionals. In fact, the three-time state qualifier’s injury — a broken wrist — happened last year, but was just discovered.

Chavez’s wrist healed on its own, but produced tendinitis that kept him out of coach Terrance Goodroad’s lineup for a couple of weeks. He has been fantastic in his return and won the 138-pound EMAC championship, priming him for a strong showing at 5A Region 4 along with other teammates who are back to full strength.

Vista PEAK won’t have 132-pounder Connor Ireland in its lineup for the 4A Region 3 tournament at Cheyenne Mountain due to the impact of hip problems, but the Bison have a strong chance to at least double the program’s previous best total of two state qualifiers.

