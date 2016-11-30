Wrestling: Key dates, information and Aurora wrestlers to watch for 2016-17 season

Rangeview senior Deron Solomon missed the last half of the 2015-16 wrestling season due to a torn meniscus, but he’s determined to regain the form that earned him a trip to the Class 5A state wrestling tournament as a freshman. Solomon is one of many Aurora wrestlers to watch in the 2016-17 season. (Photo by Michael Ortiz/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | A look at key dates, information and wrestlers to watch for Aurora programs during the 2016-17 wrestling season:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

WRESTLING

2016-17 AURORA WRESTLING KEY DATES, INFORMATION

Key dates: Nov. 11 — First practice allowed; Nov. 30 — First competition allowed; Dec. 10 — Grandview Duals; Dec. 17 — Cherokee Trail Duals; Jan. 2, 2017 — Two-pound growth allowance; Jan. 14 — Arvada West Invitational; Jan. 20-21 — Top of the Rockies at Centaurus H.S.; Jan. 27 — Aurora Public Schools Championships at Rangeview; Feb. 4 — EMAC Championships at Adams City H.S.; Feb. 6 — End of regular season; Feb. 10-11 — Class 5A/4A regionals; Feb. 16-18 — Class 5A-1A state tournament at Pepsi Center

Aurora Class 5A/4A regionals: 4A Region 3 (Feb. 10-11 at Cheyenne Mountain H.S.) — Vista PEAK; 5A Region 1 (Feb. 10-11 at Palmer H.S.) — Grandview, Regis Jesuit; 5A Region 2 (Feb. 10-11 at Legacy H.S.) — Eaglecrest, Overland; 5A Region 3 (Feb. 10-11 at Cherokee Trail H.S.) — Cherokee Trail, Gateway, Rangeview, Smoky Hill; 5A Region 4 (Feb. 10-11 at Arvada West H.S.) — Aurora Central, Hinkley

Aurora coaches: Aurora Central — Steve Stobaugh; Cherokee Trail — Jeff Buck; Eaglecrest — Javier Quintana; Gateway — David Larson; Grandview — Ryan Budd; Hinkley — Terrance Goodroad; Overland — Trevor Griffin; Rangeview — Tim Corby; Regis Jesuit — Brent Bieshaar; Smoky Hill — TJ Loyd; Vista PEAK — David Benedict

Returning Aurora Class 5A state placers: Max Gonzales, Cherokee Trail, sr. (2nd place at 220 pounds); Fabian Santillan, Grandview, soph. (4th place at 113 pounds); Zeke Silva, Cherokee Trail, sr. (4th place at 182 pounds)



Returning Aurora 5A/4A state qualifiers: Gabriel Baumgartner, Grandview, sr.; Shem Brown, Grandview, sr.; Ryan Campbell, Smoky Hill, sr.; Serj Chavez, Hinkley, sr.; Kaelin Chin, Overland, jr.; Dilan Esparza, Vista PEAK, sr.; Giovani Federico, Grandview, jr.; Omar Gonzales, Aurora Central, sr.; Sean Kelly, Overland, sr.; Octavio Lopez, Aurora Central, jr.; Brandon Minear, Regis Jesuit, sr.; David Rivera, Cherokee Trail, soph.; Tyler Ross, Grandview, sr.; Robert Woods, Grandview, sr. (was at Smoky Hill)

Other Aurora wrestlers to watch: Carlos Argueta, Hinkley, sr.; Emery Bemis, Hinkley, fr.; Isaiah Bradley, Overland, soph.; Brian Butler, Regis Jesuit, sr.; Tristan Curtis, Vista PEAK, jr.; Drake Davis, Cherokee Trail, jr.; Sean Dunnington, Regis Jesuit, jr.; Avery Fafita, Vista PEAK, sr.; Isaiah Gonzales, Gateway, jr.; Jaden Gooden, Hinkley, sr.; David Nuttall, Rangeview, sr.,; Jonathan Perdomo, Hinkley, sr.; Chad Powell, Cherokee Trail, sr.; Dillon Ranieri, Grandview, soph.; Jarrett Reigies, Gateway, jr.; Josh Richardson, Cherokee Trail, sr.; Alex Santillan, Grandview, fr.; Armando Santillan, Grandview, sr.; Jayden Smith, Vista PEAK, jr.; Deron Solomon, Rangeview, sr.; Blake Thomas, Gateway, sr.; Tristen VandenHout, Smoky Hill, sr.; Alan Velasquez, Smoky Hill, sr.