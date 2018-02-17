Wrestling: 2018 Class 5A state wrestling scores, placing results

DENVER | Final team scores plus championship, third-place and fifth-place match results from the 2018 Class 5A state wrestling tournament on Feb. 17, 2018, at the Pepsi Center:
2018 CLASS 5A STATE WRESTLING TOURNAMENT
Team scores: 1. Grand Junction 151.5 points; 2. Pomona 146; 3. Poudre 116.5; 4. Broomfield 106; 5. Adams City 98.5; 6. GRANDVIEW 98; 7. Castle View 95.5; T8. Monarch 77; T8. Monarch 77; 10. Legacy 67; 11. Rocky Mountain 62; 12. Brighton 57; 13. Coronado 48; 14. Lakewood 45; 15. Douglas County 38.5; 16. Doherty 37; 17. Arvada West 29.5; 18. OVERLAND 29; 19. Fruita Monument 28; 20. Northglenn 26; 21. CHEROKEE TRAIL 20.5; 22. Fossil Ridge 18; 23. Cherry Creek 17.5; T24. Denver East 16; T24. Fort Collins 16; T24. ThunderRidge 16; 27. Bear Creek 13; 28. Chaparral 12.5; 29. Fountain-Fort Carson 12; T30. Chatfield 11; T30. Prairie View 11; 32. Denver South 9; 33. Palmer 8; 34. Legend 6; 35. Mountain Range 5.5; T36. EAGLECREST 5; T36. SMOKY HILL 5; T36. Centaurus 5; 39. Mountain Vista 4; T40. REGIS JESUIT 3; T40. Heritage 3; T40. Highlands Ranch 3; T45. HINKLEY 2; T45. RANGEVIEW 2; T45. Horizon 2; T45. Ralston Valley 2; 49. Thornton 1
Championship matches
106 pounds: Vince Cornella (Monarch) dec. Wyatt Yapoujian (Pomona), 6-4 (OT); 113 pounds: Dawson Collins (Grand Junction) dec. Adrian Marquez (Castle View), 6-5; 120 pounds: Malik Heinselman (Castle View) dec. Justin Pacheco (Pomona), 3-2; 126 pounds: FABIAN SANTILLAN (GRANDVIEW) dec. Nicholas Gonzales (Adams City), 4-1; 132 pounds: Theorius Robison (Pomona) dec. Job Greenwood (Poudre), 3-2; 138 pounds: Colton Yapoujian (Pomona) dec. Brody Lamb (Poudre), 5-4; 145 pounds: Jacob Greenwood (Poudre) dec. Dylan Martinez (Grand Junction), 4-2 (OT); 152 pounds: Josiah Rider (Grand Junction) maj. dec. Gavin Deaguero (Adams City), 11-2; 160 pounds: Gabe Dinette (Lakewood) dec. Josh Betts (Rocky Mountain), 9-8; 170 pounds: Christian Rowell (Adams City) dec. Aidan Funk (Legacy), 9-6; 182 pounds: Tate Samuelson (Castle View) dec. Seth Latham (Grand Junction), 5-2; 195 pounds: Jayden Woodruff (Ponderosa) dec. Alec Hargreaves (Rocky Mountain), 7-0; 220 pounds: Mason Watt (Broomfield) dec. Hunter Tobiasson (Grand Junction), 6-3;
285 pounds: Cohlton Schultz (Ponderosa) pinned Weston Mayer (Poudre), 1:03
Third-place matches
106 pounds: Kenny Sailas (Brighton) dec. Armando Garcia (Denver East), 3-1; 113 pounds: ALEX SANTILLAN (GRANDVIEW) dec. GRANT BRADLEY (OVERLAND), 6-1; 120 pounds: GIOVANI FEDERICO (GRANDVIEW) dec. Noah Vigil (Northglenn), 6-2; 126 pounds: Angel Flores (Coronado) dec. Taylor Vasquez (Fountain-Fort Carson), 6-3; 132 pounds: Darren Green (Broomfield) dec. Dayton Marvel (Arvada West), 4-2 (OT); 138 pounds: Cole Polluconi (Monarch) dec. Maverick Keigher (Doherty), 5-3; 145 pounds: KJ Kearns (Coronado) pinned Dakota Key (Legacy), 2:07; 152 pounds: Parker McQuade (Monarch) dec. Franklin Cruz (Pomona), 6-5; 160 pounds: Preston Renner (Broomfield) dec. Nathan Baca (Brighton), 7-3; 170 pounds: Jay Skalecki (Grand Junction) dec. Parker Benekas (Ponderosa), 3-2; 182 pounds: Drian Hays (Legacy) pinned Drew Worthley (Broomfield), 2:33; 195 pounds: Keagan Bailey (Fruita Monument) pinned JOE RENNER (GRANDVIEW), 1:36; 220 pounds: Micah Smith (Douglas County) pinned DAVIONE MARSHALL (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 2:27; 285 pounds: Hayden Still (Lakewood) dec. Jon Engle (Fort Collins), 7-3
Fifth-place matches
106 pounds: Max Black (Douglas County) dec. Kieran Thompson (Grand Junction), 4-1; 113 pounds: Presley Madril (Broomfield) dec. Dylan Kruse (Arvada West), 3-0; 120 pounds: Jordan Griego (Adams City) tech. fall Trey Johnson (Chaparral), 15-0; 126 pounds: Alex Alvarez (Poudre) dec. Joseph Enockson (Bear Creek), 12-6; 132 pounds: Randy Myers (Castle View) dec. Dylan Owens-Hailey (Palmer), 8-1; 138 pounds: Joshua Deaguero (Adams City) dec. Johnny Lopez (Coronado), 5-0; 145 pounds: DYLAN RANIERI (GRANDVIEW) pinned Tate Martinez (Rocky Mountain), 3:10; 152 pounds: Austin McFadden (Prairie View) dec. Zack Szostak (Doherty), 8-6; 160 pounds: Earl Cameron Manzanares (Chatfield) dec. Grady Funk (Legacy), 3-2; 170 pounds: Kai Blake (Cherry Creek) dec. Nate Pritchard (Monarch), 5-2; 182 pounds: Jaret Strasheim (ThunderRidge) dec. Nathan Meyer (Fossil Ridge), 8-6; 195 pounds: KAELIN CHIN (OVERLAND) pinned Bryant Walker (Broomfield), 4:00; 220 pounds: Doug Mills (Pomona) dec. Roberto Lopez (Denver South), 5-2; 285 pounds: Brandon Hodge (Pomona) won by injury forfeit over Ian Helwick (Brighton)
Class 4A
Aurora third-place match
195 pounds: Jared Volcic (Mesa Ridge) maj. dec. JAYDEN SMITH (VISTA PEAK), 15-2