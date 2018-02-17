Wrestling: 2018 Class 5A state wrestling scores, placing results

Grandview junior Fabian Santillan, right, won the state championship at 126 pounds at the Class 5A state tournament on Feb. 17, 2018, at the Pepsi Center in Denver. Santillan topped Adams City’s Nicholas Gonzales, second from right, 4-1 in the championship match. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

DENVER | Final team scores plus championship, third-place and fifth-place match results from the 2018 Class 5A state wrestling tournament on Feb. 17, 2018, at the Pepsi Center:

2018 CLASS 5A STATE WRESTLING TOURNAMENT

Team scores: 1. Grand Junction 151.5 points; 2. Pomona 146; 3. Poudre 116.5; 4. Broomfield 106; 5. Adams City 98.5; 6. GRANDVIEW 98; 7. Castle View 95.5; T8. Monarch 77; T8. Monarch 77; 10. Legacy 67; 11. Rocky Mountain 62; 12. Brighton 57; 13. Coronado 48; 14. Lakewood 45; 15. Douglas County 38.5; 16. Doherty 37; 17. Arvada West 29.5; 18. OVERLAND 29; 19. Fruita Monument 28; 20. Northglenn 26; 21. CHEROKEE TRAIL 20.5; 22. Fossil Ridge 18; 23. Cherry Creek 17.5; T24. Denver East 16; T24. Fort Collins 16; T24. ThunderRidge 16; 27. Bear Creek 13; 28. Chaparral 12.5; 29. Fountain-Fort Carson 12; T30. Chatfield 11; T30. Prairie View 11; 32. Denver South 9; 33. Palmer 8; 34. Legend 6; 35. Mountain Range 5.5; T36. EAGLECREST 5; T36. SMOKY HILL 5; T36. Centaurus 5; 39. Mountain Vista 4; T40. REGIS JESUIT 3; T40. Heritage 3; T40. Highlands Ranch 3; T45. HINKLEY 2; T45. RANGEVIEW 2; T45. Horizon 2; T45. Ralston Valley 2; 49. Thornton 1

Championship matches

106 pounds: Vince Cornella (Monarch) dec. Wyatt Yapoujian (Pomona), 6-4 (OT); 113 pounds: Dawson Collins (Grand Junction) dec. Adrian Marquez (Castle View), 6-5; 120 pounds: Malik Heinselman (Castle View) dec. Justin Pacheco (Pomona), 3-2; 126 pounds: FABIAN SANTILLAN (GRANDVIEW) dec. Nicholas Gonzales (Adams City), 4-1; 132 pounds: Theorius Robison (Pomona) dec. Job Greenwood (Poudre), 3-2; 138 pounds: Colton Yapoujian (Pomona) dec. Brody Lamb (Poudre), 5-4; 145 pounds: Jacob Greenwood (Poudre) dec. Dylan Martinez (Grand Junction), 4-2 (OT); 152 pounds: Josiah Rider (Grand Junction) maj. dec. Gavin Deaguero (Adams City), 11-2; 160 pounds: Gabe Dinette (Lakewood) dec. Josh Betts (Rocky Mountain), 9-8; 170 pounds: Christian Rowell (Adams City) dec. Aidan Funk (Legacy), 9-6; 182 pounds: Tate Samuelson (Castle View) dec. Seth Latham (Grand Junction), 5-2; 195 pounds: Jayden Woodruff (Ponderosa) dec. Alec Hargreaves (Rocky Mountain), 7-0; 220 pounds: Mason Watt (Broomfield) dec. Hunter Tobiasson (Grand Junction), 6-3;

285 pounds: Cohlton Schultz (Ponderosa) pinned Weston Mayer (Poudre), 1:03

Third-place matches

106 pounds: Kenny Sailas (Brighton) dec. Armando Garcia (Denver East), 3-1; 113 pounds: ALEX SANTILLAN (GRANDVIEW) dec. GRANT BRADLEY (OVERLAND), 6-1; 120 pounds: GIOVANI FEDERICO (GRANDVIEW) dec. Noah Vigil (Northglenn), 6-2; 126 pounds: Angel Flores (Coronado) dec. Taylor Vasquez (Fountain-Fort Carson), 6-3; 132 pounds: Darren Green (Broomfield) dec. Dayton Marvel (Arvada West), 4-2 (OT); 138 pounds: Cole Polluconi (Monarch) dec. Maverick Keigher (Doherty), 5-3; 145 pounds: KJ Kearns (Coronado) pinned Dakota Key (Legacy), 2:07; 152 pounds: Parker McQuade (Monarch) dec. Franklin Cruz (Pomona), 6-5; 160 pounds: Preston Renner (Broomfield) dec. Nathan Baca (Brighton), 7-3; 170 pounds: Jay Skalecki (Grand Junction) dec. Parker Benekas (Ponderosa), 3-2; 182 pounds: Drian Hays (Legacy) pinned Drew Worthley (Broomfield), 2:33; 195 pounds: Keagan Bailey (Fruita Monument) pinned JOE RENNER (GRANDVIEW), 1:36; 220 pounds: Micah Smith (Douglas County) pinned DAVIONE MARSHALL (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 2:27; 285 pounds: Hayden Still (Lakewood) dec. Jon Engle (Fort Collins), 7-3

Fifth-place matches

106 pounds: Max Black (Douglas County) dec. Kieran Thompson (Grand Junction), 4-1; 113 pounds: Presley Madril (Broomfield) dec. Dylan Kruse (Arvada West), 3-0; 120 pounds: Jordan Griego (Adams City) tech. fall Trey Johnson (Chaparral), 15-0; 126 pounds: Alex Alvarez (Poudre) dec. Joseph Enockson (Bear Creek), 12-6; 132 pounds: Randy Myers (Castle View) dec. Dylan Owens-Hailey (Palmer), 8-1; 138 pounds: Joshua Deaguero (Adams City) dec. Johnny Lopez (Coronado), 5-0; 145 pounds: DYLAN RANIERI (GRANDVIEW) pinned Tate Martinez (Rocky Mountain), 3:10; 152 pounds: Austin McFadden (Prairie View) dec. Zack Szostak (Doherty), 8-6; 160 pounds: Earl Cameron Manzanares (Chatfield) dec. Grady Funk (Legacy), 3-2; 170 pounds: Kai Blake (Cherry Creek) dec. Nate Pritchard (Monarch), 5-2; 182 pounds: Jaret Strasheim (ThunderRidge) dec. Nathan Meyer (Fossil Ridge), 8-6; 195 pounds: KAELIN CHIN (OVERLAND) pinned Bryant Walker (Broomfield), 4:00; 220 pounds: Doug Mills (Pomona) dec. Roberto Lopez (Denver South), 5-2; 285 pounds: Brandon Hodge (Pomona) won by injury forfeit over Ian Helwick (Brighton)

Class 4A

Aurora third-place match

195 pounds: Jared Volcic (Mesa Ridge) maj. dec. JAYDEN SMITH (VISTA PEAK), 15-2