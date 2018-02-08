Wrestling: 2018 Class 5A Region 1 tournament at a glance

Sophomore Johnnie Fisher, top, and the Rangeview wrestling team head to the Class 5A Region 1 wrestling tournament scheduled for Feb. 9-10, 2018, at Arvada West High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Class 5A Region 1 wrestling tournament, scheduled for Feb. 9-10, 2018, at Arvada West High School, at a glance. Four wrestlers in each weight class advance to the Feb. 15-17 5A state tournament at Pepsi Center:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

2018 CLASS 5A REGION 1 WRESTLING TOURNAMENT

Feb. 9-10 at Arvada West H.S.

Aurora team: Rangeview; Other teams: Grand Junction, Brighton, Arvada West, Lakewood, Boulder, Cherry Creek, Denver South, Fort Collins, Fountain-Fort Carson, Greeley West, Mountain Vista, Prairie View and Thornton

Schedule: Friday, Feb. 9 — 1st round, 2 p.m.; championship quarterfinals/consolation 1st round, 3:30 p.m.; consolation 2nd round, 4:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 10 — championship semifinals/consolation 3rd round, 9 a..m.; consolation semifinals, 11 a.m.; Clear gym/lunch, 12:30 p.m.; third-place and fifth-place matches, 1 p.m.; championship matches 2:30 p.m.; wrestlebacks, 5 p.m. (awards to follow)

Teams ranked by On The Mat: No. 2 Grand Junction, No. 8 Brighton

OTM-ranked wrestlers by weight: 106 pounds – 3 (Nos. 4, 6 & 11); 113 pounds — 3 (Nos. 1, 5 & 13); 120 pounds — 3 (Nos. 8, 9 & 11); 126 pounds — 2 (Nos. 8 & 17); 132 pounds — 1 (No. 7); 138 pounds — 2 (Nos. 5 & 13); 145 pounds — 4 (Nos. 2, 6, 11 & 14); 152 pounds — 4 (Nos. 1 & 4); 160 pounds — 6 (Nos. 1, 3, 7, 11 & 17); 170 pounds — 5 (Nos. 4, 5, 6, 9 & 10); 182 pounds — 2 (Nos. 2 & 11); 195 pounds — 3 (Nos. 6, 8 & 13); 220 pounds — 4 (Nos. 2, 5, 8 & 14); 285 pounds — 4 (Nos. 2, 3, 6 & 8). Total: 43 ranked wrestlers, 41 in top 16 & 21 in top 6

Aurora wrestlers ranked by On The Mat: 120 pounds — No. 8 Bryan Fierro (Rangeview); 182 pounds — No. 14 Matthew Shriver (Rangeview)

Aurora breakdown: Coach Tim Corby’s Rangeview team is the lone Aurora entry in the Region 1 tournament at Arvada West, which has the fewest total number of wrestlers ranked by On The Mat (43), but the second-most ranked in the top six of their respective weights (21). Senior Bryan Fierro — a returning state qualifier who is 30-8 — is one of three wrestlers ranked by OTM in the 120-pound bracket, while senior Matthew Shriver has worked his way into the rankings at 182 pounds in the No. 14 spot and Kameron Reed has 24 victories, though he isn’t currently in the rankings… The Raiders finished in 10th place last season at the Region 3 tournament at Cherokee Trail as four wrestlers placed in the top six. Fierro advanced to the state tournament with his fourth-place finish, while he was joined by now-graduated Deron Solomon, who placed third. Josh Nuttall and Allahjah Mujib, who each placed sixth, also graduated.