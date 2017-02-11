Wrestling: 2017 Class 5A Region 3 team scores, individual results

AURORA | Team scores, placing match results and state qualifiers from the 2017 Class 5A Region 3 tournament Feb. 10-11 at Cherokee Trail High School. Aurora teams and individuals bold and uppercased:

2017 CLASS 5A REGION 3 WRESTLING TOURNAMENT

CLASS 5A REGION 3 WRESTLING

Team scores: 1. Grand Junction 239 points; 2. Adams City 187; 3. CHEROKEE TRAIL 182; 4. Rocky Mountain 179; 5. Broomfield 153.5; 6. Prairie View 124; 7. ThunderRidge 108.5; 8. Legend 82.5; 9. Bear Creek 74.5; 10. RANGEVIEW 60; 11. Columbine 36; 12. SMOKY HILL 33; 13. GATEWAY 26; 14. Boulder 21; 15. Rock Canyon 18

CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES

106 pounds — Dawson Collins (Grand Junction) maj. dec. Prestly Madril (Broomfield), 11-0; 113 pounds — Noah Vigil (Adams City) pinned Angelo Guillen (Grand Junction), 3:30; 120 pounds — Darren Green (Broomfield) dec. Blake Reichel (Adams City), 7-0; 126 pounds — Tyren Castonguay (Grand Junction) dec. Andrew Sansburn (Bear Creek), 3-2; 132 pounds — Dylan Martinez (Grand Junction) pinned DAVID RIVERA (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 4:25; 138 pounds — Joshua Deaguero (Adams City) dec. David Opheim (ThunderRidge), 5-4; 145 pounds — Josiah Rider (Grand Junction) pinned Sanatana Salas (Prairie View), 0:50; 152 pounds — Josh Betts (Rocky Mountain) dec. Gavin Deaguero (Adams City), 19-13; 160 pounds — JOSH RICHARDSON (CHEROKEE TRAIL) dec. Jay Skalecki (Grand Junction), 6-4 (OT); 170 pounds — Seth Latham (Grand Junction) dec. Christian Rowell (Adams City), 6-0; 182 pounds — Jack Huber (ThunderRidge) dec. Hunter Tobiasson (Grand Junction), 4-1; 195 pounds — ZEKE SILVA (CHEROKEE TRAIL) pinned Brendon Woolsey (Prairie View), 1:17; 220 pounds — MAX GONZALES (CHEROKEE TRAIL) dec. Shawn Garcia (Grand Junction), 8-3; 285 pounds — Mason Watt (Broomfield) pinned RYAN CAMPBELL (SMOKY HILL), 0:39

THIRD-PLACE MATCHES



106 pounds — Evan Shell (Rocky Mountain) dec. Isaiah Atencio (Legend), 7-2; 113 pounds — Christian DeHerrera (Rocky Mountain) dec. BRYAN FIERRO (RANGEVIEW), 5-2; 120 pounds — Joseph Enockson (Bear Creek) dec. Talen Valerio (Grand Junction), 8-1; 126 pounds — Nicholas Gonzales (Adams City) dec. Johnny Murphy (Rocky Mountain), 4-0; 132 pounds — Austin McFadden (Prairie View) dec. Zane Valdez-Sauer (Legend), 3-1 (McFadden advances to state tournament); 138 pounds — Noah Romero (Prairie View) dec. BLAKE THOMAS (GATEWAY), 4-2; 145 pounds — DERON SOLOMON (RANGEVIEW) pinned Marquez Salazar (Adams City), 2:24; 152 pounds — Preston Renner (Broomfield) dec. Ethan Blake (Legend), 6-5; 160 pounds — Jack Armijo (Adams City) dec. Matt Maguire (Rocky Mountain), 10-5; 170 pounds — Steven Doyle (Rocky Mountain) pinned Brandon Porta (Prairie View), 3:33 (Doyle advances to state tournament); 182 pounds — Alec Hargreaves (Rocky Mountain) maj. dec. Tim Mullin (Columbine), 14-0 (Hargreaves advances to state tournament); 195 pounds — Jake Bennett (Rocky Mountain) pinned Ted Mullin (Columbine), 2:46; 220 pounds — Joshua Duckworth (ThunderRidge) dec. Theo Glasmann (Prairie View), 5-1; 285 pounds — DAVIONE MARSHALL (CHEROKEE TRAIL) dec. Isaiah Alcon (Prairie View), 8-4 (MARSHALL advances to state tournament)

FIFTH-PLACE MATCHES

106 pounds — CHAD POWELL (CHEROKEE TRAIL) maj. dec. JOSH NUTTALL (RANGEVIEW), 11-1; 113 pounds — Levi Diecidue (Broomfield) dec. Aiden Okamura (ThunderRidge), 1-0; 120 pounds — DRAKE DAVIS (CHEROKEE TRAIL) pinned Zac Gross (ThunderRidge), 2:37; 126 pounds — Dustin Mervin (Legend) pinned KEITH FEARON (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 4:13; 132 pounds — Gunnar Anderson (Rocky Mountain) dec. Logan Dozaki (Bear Creek), 8-2; 138 pounds — Jeremy Latham (Grand Junction) dec. ABEL AMBRIZ (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 2-1; 145 pounds — Tate Martinez (Rocky Mountain) dec. Christian Lofton (Broomfield), 10-5; 152 pounds — JAYVAUGHN JACKSON (CHEROKEE TRAIL) pinned CHRISTIAN TRUJILLO (GATEWAY), 2:18; 160 pounds — Drew Worthley (Broomfield) dec. ALLAHJAH MUJIB (RANGEVIEW), 7-4; 170 pounds — John (Mike) Pinkerton (Rock Canyon) pinned Cade Fries (Legend), 4:43; 182 pounds — Liam Henderson (Boulder) pinned SEAN SALAK (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 1:47; 195 pounds — Vic Lavigne (ThunderRidge) dec. Bryant Walker (Broomfield), 8-5; 220 pounds — Garret Betty (Broomfield) pinned RICKY SISK (SMOKY HILL), 2:30; 285 pounds — Arnulfo Alvardo (Adams City) pinned Tayven Bray (ThunderRidge), 2:17

WRESTLEBACKS (winner advances to state tournament)

132 pounds — Gunnar Anderson (Rocky Mountain) maj. dec. Zane Valdez-Sauer (Legend), 13-3; 170 pounds — Brandon Porta (Prairie View) dec. John (Mike) Pinkerton (Rock Canyon), 8-4; 182 pounds — Liam Henderson (Boulder) dec. Tim Mullin (Columbine), 4-1; 285 pounds — Arnulfo Alvarado (Adams City) dec. Isaiah Alcon (Prairie View), 9-4