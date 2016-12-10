Wrestling: 2016 Vista PEAK Invitational results

Vista PEAK head coach David Benedict, left, congratulates junior Jayden Smith after Smith won the 182-pound championship at the 2016 Vista PEAK Invitational wrestling tournament on Dec. 10, 2016, at Vista PEAK High School. The Bison had three champions and five finalists and won the tournament with 201.5 points. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | Team scores and Aurora placing match results for the 2016 Vista PEAK Bison Invitational wrestling tournament held on Dec. 10, 2016, at Vista PEAK Prep High School. Aurora teams and individuals bold and uppercased:

2016 VISTA PEAK BISON WRESTLING INVITATIONAL

Team scores: 1. VISTA PEAK 201.5 points; 2. Steamboat Springs 127; 3. Palmer 112.5; 4. OVERLAND 111; 5. HINKLEY 109; 6. Northridge 104; 7. Strasburg 74; 8. Middle Park 62; 9. Gunnison 59.5; 10. Manitou Springs 53.5; 11. Fountain-Fort Carson 42; 12. Harrison 34; 13. SMOKY HILL 22; 14. GATEWAY 21; 15. Chaparral 14; 16. Trinidad 0

Aurora championship matches

106 pounds: GRANT BRADLEY (OVERLAND) dec. Nicolas Alvarez (Palmer), 6-2

113 pounds: Ceasar Sanchez (Manitou Springs) dec. DILAN ESPARZA (VISTA PEAK), 7-5

120 pounds: ISAIAH BRADLEY (OVERLAND) maj. dec. Spender Mader (Steamboat Springs), 10-0

132 pounds: CONNOR IRELAND (VISTA PEAK) dec. Levi Raines (Strasburg), 6-4

138 pounds: SEAN KELLY (OVERLAND) dec. Jordan Jackson (Northridge), 3-1

160 pounds: Chris Phelps (Northridge) dec. JONATHAN PERDOMO (HINKLEY), 8-1

182 pounds: JAYDEN SMITH (VISTA PEAK) dec. EMERY BEMIS (HINKLEY), 8-1

195 pounds: KAELIN CHIN (OVERLAND) pinned TALON BARBER (VISTA PEAK), 1:32

220 pounds: TUZ ENRIQUEZ (VISTA PEAK) pinned CARLOS ARGUETA (HINKLEY), 2:21

285 pounds: Julian Sanchez (Manitou Springs) pinned CHRIS AMEZQUITA (HINKLEY), 0:28

Aurora third-place matches

106 pounds: Bryson VanHee (Gunnison) tech. fall KARSTIN WELLS (VISTA PEAK), 19-2

120 pounds: TONY LOZANO (VISTA PEAK) pinned ROMAN CALAZDO (VISTA PEAK), 4:34

138 pounds: Colten Crawford (Steamboat Springs) dec. BLAKE THOMAS (GATEWAY), 6-3

145 pounds: LUKE MEIER (VISTA PEAK) pinned ISAIAH GONZALES (GATEWAY), 1:59

152 pounds: Brandon Pohlman (Strasburg) pinned XAVIER CHISM (VISTA PEAK), 2:04

160 pounds: Jose Lara (Northridge) pinned DRAKE JACKSON (VISTA PEAK), 2:14

170 pounds: Mario Lopez (Northridge) dec. TAIRUS VENABLE (HINKLEY), 4-2

195 pounds: WILL WEST (HINKLEY) pinned Cade Husong (Gunnison), 0:55