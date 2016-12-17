Wrestling: 2016 Northern Colorado Classic team scores, Aurora results

LOVELAND | Team scores and Aurora placing matches from the 2016 Northern Colorado Christmas wrestling tournament held Dec. 16-17 at Budweiser Events Center. Aurora teams and individuals bold and uppercased:

WRESTLING

2016 NORTHERN COLORADO CHRISTMAS WRESTLING TOURNAMENT

Team scores: 1. Pueblo County 197.5 points; 2. Greeley Central 193.5; 3. Brighton 181; 4. Windsor 179.5; 5. Coronado 128; 6. Mesa Ridge 127.5; 7. Castle View 124; 8. Poudre 123; 9. Cheyenne Mountain 117; 10. Valley 107; 11. Adams City 98.5; 12. Discovery Canyon 95.5; 13. Thompson Valley 93.5; 14. Laramie 92.5; 15. Lakewood 91; 16. Doherty 90.5; 17. Mullen 85; 18. Legacy 84; 19. Platte Valley 72; 20. La Junta 68.5; 21. Air Academy 66; 22. Prairie View 65.5; 23. Legend 65; 24. Cheyenne South 64.5; 25. Jefferson 64; T26. Fort Morgan 49.5; T26. Mountain View 59.5; 28. Palmer 58; 29. Centuri 55.5; T30. Cherry Creek 53.5; T30. Eaton 53.5; T32. Brush 50; T32. Niwot 50; 34. Lewis-Palmer 49.5; 35. Greleey West 48.5; 36. Cheyenne Central 47; 37. Berthoud 43; 38. Elizabeth 42.5; 39. Horizon 41; 40. Holy Family 40.5; 41. Highland 39; 42. Northglenn 38; 43. Rawlins 37; 44. Thornton 36; 45. Silver Creek 35; T46. Northridge 33; T46. Thomas Jefferson 33; T48. HINKLEY 32; T48. Chaparral 32; 50. Mountain Range 30.5; 51. VISTA PEAK 30; 52. EAGLECREST 27.5; 53. Ralston Valley 26; 54. Abraham Lincoln 25; 55. Denver North 24.5; 56. Bennett 23; T57. Loveland 22; T57. Torington 22; T59. Fairview 19; T59. Liberty 19; 61. Conifer 18; 62. SMOKY HILL 16; 63. Fossil Ridge 10

Aurora seventh-place matches

145 pounds: Brandon Buhr (Centauri) pinned SERJ CHAVEZ (HINKLEY), 1:47

285 pounds: Alex Yeadon (Greeley Central) dec. RYAN CAMPBELL (SMOKY HILL), 2-0