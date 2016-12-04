Wrestling: 2016 Mike Stanley Invitational results

BOULDER | Final team scores and Aurora placing match results for the 2016 Mike Stanley Invitational wrestling tournament held on Dec. 3, 2016, at Fairview High School. Aurora teams and individuals bold and uppercased:

WRESTLING

2016 MIKE STANLEY INVITATIONAL

Team scores: 1. Fort Collins 131 points; 2. Palmer Ridge 129.5; 3. Skyline 119; 4. Standley Lake 83; 5. Boulder 82; 6. Denver South 78.5; 7. Rock Canyon 78; 8. Silver Creek 76; 9. Poudre 74; 10. HINKLEY 73; 11. Mitchell 72.5; 12. Fairview 69; 13. Evergreen 54; 14. Estes Park 49; 15. Lyons 43; 16. GATEWAY 33; 17. Arvada 25.5; 18. FNE Warriors 20; 19. George Washington 9; 20. Denver West 7; 21. Littleton 4

Aurora championship match

145 pounds: SERJ CHAVEZ (HINKLEY) pinned Brock Grandberg (Fairview), 0:51

Aurora third-place matches

138 pounds: BLAKE THOMAS (GATEWAY) pinned Skyler Calderoni (Fairview), 4:00

160 pounds: JONATHAN PERDOMO (HINKLEY) won by forfeit over Alan Studt (Fort Collins)

170 pounds: Anthony Bono (Mitchell) won by forfeit over TAIRUS VENABLE (HINKLEY)

182 pounds: Angel Perez (Skyline) pinned EMERY BEMIS (HINKLEY), 2:58