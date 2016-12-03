Wrestling: 2016 Arapahoe Warrior Invitational results

LITTLETON | Final team scores and Aurora placing match results for the 2016 Arapahoe Warrior Invitational wrestling tournament held on Dec. 3, 2016, at Arapahoe High School. Aurora teams and individuals bold and uppercased:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

WRESTLING

2016 ARAPAHOE WARRIOR INVITATIONAL

Team scores: 1. Coronado 191 points; 2. Lakewood 142; 3. Legend 115; 4. Heritage 109; 5. Fossil Ridge 99; 6. Northglenn 98; 7. Fruita Monument 92; 8. Arapahoe 83; 9. REGIS JESUIT 81; 10. Cherry Creek 80; 11. Douglas County 78.5; 12. Chatfield 52; 13. Columbine 33; 14. AURORA CENTRAL 31; 15. Englewood 6

Aurora championship matches

132 pounds: BRIAN BUTLER (REGIS JESUIT) dec. Johnny Lopez (Coronado), 10-8

138 pounds: KJ Kearnss (Coronado) maj. dec. OMAR GONZALEZ (AURORA CENTRAL), 13-2

145 pounds: Daniel Van Hoose (Fruita Monument) pinned BRIAN HODES (REGIS JESUIT), 0:26

160 pounds: BRANDON MINEAR (REGIS JESUIT) pinned Kai Blake (Cherry Creek), 5:00

Aurora third-place matches

113 pounds: Jeff Arguello (Lakewood) pinned CLIFFORD PINKERTON (REGIS JESUIT), 0:39