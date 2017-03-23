Wrestling: 2016-17 All-Centennial League wrestling teams

AURORA | The All-Centennial League first and second team performers for the 2016-17 wrestling season:
2016-17 ALL-CENTENNIAL LEAGUE WRESTLING TEAMS
FIRST TEAM
106 pounds: Chad Powell, Cherokee Trail
113 pounds: Giovani Federico, Grandview
120 pounds: Isaiah Bradley, Overland
126 pounds: Matt Frye, Grandview
132 pounds: Armando Santillan, Grandview
138 pounds: Sean Kelly, Overland
145 pounds: Dimitris Flores, Mullen
152 pounds: Grady Colgan, Grandview
160 pounds: Josh Richardson, Cherokee Trail
170 pounds: Sebastian Campos, Mullen
182 pounds: Tyler Ross, Grandview
195 pounds: Robert Woods, Grandview
220 pounds: Max Gonzales, Cherokee Trail
285 pounds: Sam DeSeriere, Mullen
Wrestler of the Year (Lower weights, 106-138): Armando Santillan, Grandview
Wrestler of the Year (Upper weights, 145-285): Sam DeSeriere, Mullen
Newcomer(s) of the Year: Grant Bradley, Overland & Grady Colgan, Grandview
Coach of the Year: Ryan Budd, Grandview
SECOND TEAM
106 pounds: Caeleb Knoll, Eaglecrest
113 pounds: Josh Um, Eaglecrest
120 pounds: Fabian Santillan, Grandview
126 pounds: Joey Tharp, Arapahoe
132 pounds: Mikey Mendoza, Overland
138 pounds: Tyler Maccagnan, Eaglecrest
145 pounds: Shem Brown, Grandview
152 pounds: Jayvaughn Jackson, Cherokee Trail
160 pounds: Ian Vigil, Mullen
170 pounds: Billy Murillo, Cherry Creek
182 pounds: Sean Salak, Cherokee Trail
195 pounds: Christian Robb, Cherry Creek
220 pounds: Angelo Damian, Mullen
285 pounds: Gabriel Baumgartner, Grandview