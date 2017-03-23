Wrestling: 2016-17 All-Centennial League wrestling teams

Grandview senior Armando Santillan returned from injury to have a fantastic 2016-17 wrestling season at 138 pounds and was selected as the Centennial League’s Most Outstanding Wrestler (weights 106-138 pounds). (Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The All-Centennial League first and second team performers for the 2016-17 wrestling season:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

2016-17 ALL-CENTENNIAL LEAGUE WRESTLING TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

106 pounds: Chad Powell, Cherokee Trail

113 pounds: Giovani Federico, Grandview

120 pounds: Isaiah Bradley, Overland

126 pounds: Matt Frye, Grandview

132 pounds: Armando Santillan, Grandview

138 pounds: Sean Kelly, Overland

145 pounds: Dimitris Flores, Mullen

152 pounds: Grady Colgan, Grandview

160 pounds: Josh Richardson, Cherokee Trail

170 pounds: Sebastian Campos, Mullen

182 pounds: Tyler Ross, Grandview

195 pounds: Robert Woods, Grandview

220 pounds: Max Gonzales, Cherokee Trail

285 pounds: Sam DeSeriere, Mullen

Wrestler of the Year (Lower weights, 106-138): Armando Santillan, Grandview

Wrestler of the Year (Upper weights, 145-285): Sam DeSeriere, Mullen

Newcomer(s) of the Year: Grant Bradley, Overland & Grady Colgan, Grandview

Coach of the Year: Ryan Budd, Grandview

SECOND TEAM

106 pounds: Caeleb Knoll, Eaglecrest

113 pounds: Josh Um, Eaglecrest

120 pounds: Fabian Santillan, Grandview

126 pounds: Joey Tharp, Arapahoe

132 pounds: Mikey Mendoza, Overland

138 pounds: Tyler Maccagnan, Eaglecrest

145 pounds: Shem Brown, Grandview

152 pounds: Jayvaughn Jackson, Cherokee Trail

160 pounds: Ian Vigil, Mullen

170 pounds: Billy Murillo, Cherry Creek

182 pounds: Sean Salak, Cherokee Trail

195 pounds: Christian Robb, Cherry Creek

220 pounds: Angelo Damian, Mullen

285 pounds: Gabriel Baumgartner, Grandview