Wrestling: Aurora 2017 Class 5A/4A state tourney results by wrestler

DENVER | Individual results for each of the 29 Aurora wrestlers who competed at the Class 5A/4A state wrestling tournament Feb. 16-18, 2017, at the Pepsi Center:
106 POUNDS
GRANT BRADLEY, FR., OVERLAND (1-2, 29-6 SEASON): 1st round — lost 7-2 decision to Broomfield’s Presley Madril; 1st round consolation — won 15-0 tech. fall over Monarch’s Zach Hacker; 2nd round consolation — lost 11-1 major decision to Rampart’s Lance Peltier
113 POUNDS
GIOVANI FEDERICO, JR., GRANDVIEW (6TH PLACE) (3-3, 40-11 SEASON): 1st round — won 6-0 decision over Rocky Mountain’s Christian Deherrera; Quarterfinals — lost by injury to Coronado’s Stephen Debelko; 2nd round consolation — won 8-1 decision over Cherry Creek’s Bo Cole; 3rd round consolation — won 8-3 decision over Grand Junction’s Angelo Guillen; Consolation semifinal — lost by injury to Castle View’s Adrian Marquez; Fifth-place match — lost 6-4 decision to Adams City’s Noah Vigil
BRYAN FIERRO, JR., RANGEVIEW (0-2, 28-14 SEASON): 1st round — lost by fall to Pomona’s Justin Pacheco in 54 seconds; 1st round consolation — lost 3-2 decision to Cherry Creeks’ Bo Cole
4A — DILAN ESPARZA, SR., VISTA PEAK (2-2, 31-10 SEASON): 1st round — lost 11-2 major decision to Discovery Canyon’s Brendan Byrnes; 1st round consolation — won 14-2 major decision over Skyline’s Jose Perez; 2nd round consolation — won 7-3 decision over Thompson Valley’s Kasey Gault; 3rd round consolation — lost 16-4 major decision to Windsor’s Will Vombaur
120 POUNDS
ISAIAH BRADLEY, OVERLAND, SOPH. (1-2, 32-10 SEASON): 1st round — won 4-0 decision over Fruita Monument’s Remington McLean; Quarterfinals — lost 6-2 decision to Broomfield’s Darren Green; 2nd round consolation — lost 9-5 decision to Monarch’s Alex Scott
OCTAVIO LOPEZ, JR., AURORA CENTRAL (0-2, 13-12 SEASON): 1st round — lost to Broomfield’s Darren Green by fall in 3:52; 1st round consolation — lost 13-3 major decision to Fruita Monument’s Remington McLean
126 POUNDS
4A — TRISTAN CURTIS, JR., VISTA PEAK (0-2, 31-11 SEASON): 1st round — lost 12-2 major decision to Pueblo County’s Jaxon Garoutte; 1st round consolation — lost 11-6 decision to Thompson Valley’s Jay McLaughlin
132 POUNDS
ARMANDO SANTILLAN, SR., GRANDVIEW (6TH PLACE) (3-3, 50-11 SEASON): 1st round — lost 3-1 decision to Poudre’s Brody Lamb; 1st round consolation — won by fall in 2:27 over Mountain Vista’s Roger Meyer; 2nd round consolation — won 15-0 tech. fall over Prairie View’s Austin McFadden; 3rd round consolation — won 17-2 tech. fall over Legacy’s Mitch Mueller; Consolation semifinals — lost 10-8 overtime decision to Doherty’s Maverick Keigher; Fifth-place match — lost 11-7 decision to Poudre’s Brody Lamb
DAVID RIVERA, SOPH., CHEROKEE TRAIL (1-2, 28-14 SEASON): 1st round — won by fall in 4:51 over Fairview’s Skyler Calderoni; Quarterfinals — lost 8-0 major decision to Arvada West’s Dayton Marvel; 2nd round consolation — lost by fall in 4:58 to Legacy’s Mitch Mueller
138 POUNDS
DYLAN RANIERI, SOPH., GRANDVIEW (6TH PLACE) (3-3, 25-17 SEASON): 1st round — lost by fall in 3:47 to Poudre’s Jacob Greenwood; 1st round consolation — won by pin in 2:53 over Eaglecrest’s Tyler Maccagnan; 2nd round consolation — won by pin in 2:04 over Gateway’s Blake Thomas; 3rd round consolation — won by pin in 1:59 over Arvada West’s Estevan Maldonado; Consolation semifinals — lost by fall in 3:54 to Monarch’s Parker McQuade; Fifth-place match — lost 12-2 major decision to Adams City’s Joshua Deaguero
BLAKE THOMAS, GATEWAY, SR. (1-2, 28-12 SEASON): 1st round — won 6-5 decision over Overland’s Sean Kelly; Quarterfinals — lost 12-2 major decision to Coronado’s KJ Kearns; 2nd round consolation — lost by fall in 2:04 to Grandview’s Dylan Ranieri
SERJ CHAVEZ, SR., HINKLEY (1-2, 24-5 SEASON): 1st round — lost 4-2 decision to Monarch’s Parker McQuade; 1st round consolation — won by fall in 2:55 over Brighton’s Orlando Gallegos; 2nd round consolation — lost 3-2 decision to Arvada West’s Estevan Maldonado
SEAN KELLY, OVERLAND, SR. (0-2, 39-3 SEASON): 1st round — lost 6-5 decision to Gateway’s Blake Thomas; 1st round consolation — lost by fall in 1:59 to DOherty’s Zack Szostak
TYLER MACCAGNAN, SOPH., EAGLECREST (0-2, 39-8 SEASON): 1st round — lost 8-5 decision to ThunderRidge’s David Opheim; 1st round consolation — lost by fall in 2:53 to Grandview’s Dylan Ranieri
145 POUNDS
DERON SOLOMON, SR., RANGEVIEW (2-2, 41-8 SEASON): 1st round — won by fall in 5:59 over Arvada West’s Bode Marvel; Quarterfinal — lost 5-3 decision to Ponderosa’s Parker Benekas; 2nd round consolation — won 3-1 decision over Centaurus’ Atiba Obika; 3rd round consolation — lost 6-2 decision to Prairie View’s Santana Salas
SHEM BROWN, SR., GRANDVIEW (0-2, 28-18 SEASON): 1st round — lost 11-0 major decision to Ponderosa’s Parker Benekas; 1st round consolation — lost 14-0 major decision to Arvada West’s Bode Marvel
152 POUNDS
BRIAN HODES, SR., REGIS JESUIT (1-2, 31-17 SEASON): 1st round — lost 9-3 decision to Adams City’s Gavin Deaguero; 1st round consolation — won 13-2 major decision over Mountain Range’s Zachary Cosby; 2nd round consolation — Lost 8-5 decision to Cherry Creek’s Kai Blake
GRADY COLGAN, JR., GRANDVIEW (1-2, 29-13 SEASON): 1st round — lost 8-4 decision to Broomfield’s Preston Renner; 1st round consolation — won 7-5 decision over Ponderosa’s Daniel Turco; 2nd round consolation — Lost 9-4 decision to Legend’s Ethan Blake
160 POUNDS
JOSH RICHARDSON, SR., CHEROKEE TRAIL (2ND PLACE) (3-1, 38-12 SEASON): 1st round — won 8-1 decision over Ponderosa’s Korry Tunnicliff; Quarterfinals — won by fall in 5:31 over Regis Jesuit’s Brandon Minear; Semifinals — won 5-4 decision in 3 overtimes over Legacy’s Aidan Funk; Finals — lost 11-5 decision to Pomona’s Jason Romero
BRANDON MINEAR, SR., REGIS JESUIT (1-2, 38-6 SEASON): 1st round — won 9-5 decision over Fort Collins’ Alan Studt; Quarterfinals — lost by fall in 5:31 to Cherokee Trail’s Josh Richardson; 2nd round consolation — lost 7-3 decision to Grand Junction’s Jay Skalecki
182 POUNDS
TYLER ROSS, SR., GRANDVIEW (3RD PLACE) (4-1, 38-8 SEASON): 1st round — won by fall in 3:00 over Castle View’s Ruslan Nuriyev; Quarterfinals — won by fall in 5:17 over Rocky Mountain’s Alec Hargreaves; Semifinals — lost 4-2 decision to Coronado’s Jimmy Weaver; Consolation semifinals — won 2-0 decision over ThunderRidge’s Jack Huber; Third-place match — won 4-1 decision over Pomona’s Uriah Vigil
4A — JAYDEN SMITH, JR., VISTA PEAK (1-2, 34-10 SEASON): 1st round — won 13-1 major decision over Pueblo West’s Tanner Henderson; Quarterfinals — lost by fall in 43 seconds to Glenwood Springs’ Myles Wilson; 2nd round consolation — lost 6-4 decision to Palisade’s Jose Medrano
195 POUNDS
ZEKE SILVA, SR., CHEROKEE TRAIL (2ND PLACE) (3-1, 28-3 SEASON): 1st round — won by fall in 36 seconds over Arvada West’s John Boyer; Quarterfinals — won by fall in 3:29 over Fruita Monument’s Keegan Bailey; Semifinals — won by fall in 4:46 over Fairview’s Duncan Heath; Finals — lost 3-1 decision in overtime to Mountain Vista’s Trent Schultz
KAELIN CHIN, JR., OVERLAND (3RD PLACE) (5-1, 32-10 SEASON): 1st round — lost by fall in 4:23 to Fruita Monument’s Keegan Bailey; 1st round consolation — won by fall in 1:40 over Arvada West’s John Boyer; 2nd round consolation — won by 10-3 decision over Fossil Ridge’s Brennen Houchin; 3rd round consolation — won 3-0 decision over Grandview’s Robert Woods; Consolation semifinals — won by fall in 3:56 over Fairview’s Duncan Heath; Third-place match — won 5-2 decision over Prairie View’s Brendon Woolsey
ROBERT WOODS, GRANDVIEW, SR. (2-2, 30-8 SEASON): 1st round — won 4-2 decision over Heritage’s Tyler Duff; Quarterfinals — lost 3-2 decision in 3OT to Prairie View’s Brendon Woolsey; 2nd round consolation — won 6-4 decision over Pomona’s Doug Mills; 3rd round consolation — lost 3-0 decision to Overland’s Kaelin Chin
220 POUNDS
MAX GONZALES, SR., CHEROKEE TRAIL (2ND PLACE) (3-1, 41-2 SEASON): 1st round — won by fall in 14 seconds over Castle View’s Adam Sepan; Quarterfinals — won 5-1 decision over Brighton’s Ian Helwick; Semifinals — won by fall in 2:50 over Pomona’s Angelo Arellano; Finals — lost 7-0 decision to Ponderosa’s Cohl Schultz
285 POUNDS
GABRIEL BAUMGARTNER, SR., GRANDVIEW (STATE CHAMPION) (4-0, 39-8 SEASON): 1st round — won by fall in 3:26 over Cherry Creek’s Dominic Montoya; Quarterfinals — won by fall in 5:37 over Castle View’s David Nuriyav; Semifinals — won 7-1 decision over Lakewood’s Hayden Still; Finals — won 4-2 decision in OT over Brighton’s Tanner Aitken
RYAN CAMPBELL, SR., SMOKY HILL (2-2, 14-10 SEASON): 1st round — won by fall in 3:04 over Arvada West’s Gavin McCurry; Quarterfinals — lost by fall in 23 seconds to Pomona’s Brandon Micale; 2nd round consolation — won by fall in 31 seconds over Rampart’s Jonathan Kitazano; 3rd round consolation — lost by fall in 2:42 to Adams City’s Arnulfo Alvarado
DAVIONE MARSHALL, JR., CHEROKEE TRAIL (1-2, 31-13 SEASON): 1st round — won 8-2 decision over Fort Collins’ Jonathan Engle; Quarterfinals — lost by fall in 3:34 to Brighton’s Tanner Aitken; 2nd round consolation — lost by fall in 2:51 to Adams City’s Arnulfo Alvarado