Wrestling: Aurora 2017 Class 5A/4A state tourney results by wrestler

Cherokee Trail teammates Zeke Silva, front, and David Rivera, top left, wrestle on the second day of the 2017 Class 5A state wrestling tournament on Feb. 17, 2017, at the Pepsi Center in Denver. The two combined for four wins over the three days of the tournament. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

DENVER | Individual results for each of the 29 Aurora wrestlers who competed at the Class 5A/4A state wrestling tournament Feb. 16-18, 2017, at the Pepsi Center:

Courtney Oakes is Sports Editor of the Aurora Sentinel. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

AURORA WRESTLERS AT 2017 5A/4A STATE WRESTLING TOURNAMENT

106 POUNDS

GRANT BRADLEY, FR., OVERLAND (1-2, 29-6 SEASON): 1st round — lost 7-2 decision to Broomfield’s Presley Madril; 1st round consolation — won 15-0 tech. fall over Monarch’s Zach Hacker; 2nd round consolation — lost 11-1 major decision to Rampart’s Lance Peltier

113 POUNDS

GIOVANI FEDERICO, JR., GRANDVIEW (6TH PLACE) (3-3, 40-11 SEASON): 1st round — won 6-0 decision over Rocky Mountain’s Christian Deherrera; Quarterfinals — lost by injury to Coronado’s Stephen Debelko; 2nd round consolation — won 8-1 decision over Cherry Creek’s Bo Cole; 3rd round consolation — won 8-3 decision over Grand Junction’s Angelo Guillen; Consolation semifinal — lost by injury to Castle View’s Adrian Marquez; Fifth-place match — lost 6-4 decision to Adams City’s Noah Vigil

BRYAN FIERRO, JR., RANGEVIEW (0-2, 28-14 SEASON): 1st round — lost by fall to Pomona’s Justin Pacheco in 54 seconds; 1st round consolation — lost 3-2 decision to Cherry Creeks’ Bo Cole

4A — DILAN ESPARZA, SR., VISTA PEAK (2-2, 31-10 SEASON): 1st round — lost 11-2 major decision to Discovery Canyon’s Brendan Byrnes; 1st round consolation — won 14-2 major decision over Skyline’s Jose Perez; 2nd round consolation — won 7-3 decision over Thompson Valley’s Kasey Gault; 3rd round consolation — lost 16-4 major decision to Windsor’s Will Vombaur

120 POUNDS

ISAIAH BRADLEY, OVERLAND, SOPH. (1-2, 32-10 SEASON): 1st round — won 4-0 decision over Fruita Monument’s Remington McLean; Quarterfinals — lost 6-2 decision to Broomfield’s Darren Green; 2nd round consolation — lost 9-5 decision to Monarch’s Alex Scott

OCTAVIO LOPEZ, JR., AURORA CENTRAL (0-2, 13-12 SEASON): 1st round — lost to Broomfield’s Darren Green by fall in 3:52; 1st round consolation — lost 13-3 major decision to Fruita Monument’s Remington McLean

126 POUNDS

4A — TRISTAN CURTIS, JR., VISTA PEAK (0-2, 31-11 SEASON): 1st round — lost 12-2 major decision to Pueblo County’s Jaxon Garoutte; 1st round consolation — lost 11-6 decision to Thompson Valley’s Jay McLaughlin

132 POUNDS

ARMANDO SANTILLAN, SR., GRANDVIEW (6TH PLACE) (3-3, 50-11 SEASON): 1st round — lost 3-1 decision to Poudre’s Brody Lamb; 1st round consolation — won by fall in 2:27 over Mountain Vista’s Roger Meyer; 2nd round consolation — won 15-0 tech. fall over Prairie View’s Austin McFadden; 3rd round consolation — won 17-2 tech. fall over Legacy’s Mitch Mueller; Consolation semifinals — lost 10-8 overtime decision to Doherty’s Maverick Keigher; Fifth-place match — lost 11-7 decision to Poudre’s Brody Lamb

DAVID RIVERA, SOPH., CHEROKEE TRAIL (1-2, 28-14 SEASON): 1st round — won by fall in 4:51 over Fairview’s Skyler Calderoni; Quarterfinals — lost 8-0 major decision to Arvada West’s Dayton Marvel; 2nd round consolation — lost by fall in 4:58 to Legacy’s Mitch Mueller

138 POUNDS

DYLAN RANIERI, SOPH., GRANDVIEW (6TH PLACE) (3-3, 25-17 SEASON): 1st round — lost by fall in 3:47 to Poudre’s Jacob Greenwood; 1st round consolation — won by pin in 2:53 over Eaglecrest’s Tyler Maccagnan; 2nd round consolation — won by pin in 2:04 over Gateway’s Blake Thomas; 3rd round consolation — won by pin in 1:59 over Arvada West’s Estevan Maldonado; Consolation semifinals — lost by fall in 3:54 to Monarch’s Parker McQuade; Fifth-place match — lost 12-2 major decision to Adams City’s Joshua Deaguero

BLAKE THOMAS, GATEWAY, SR. (1-2, 28-12 SEASON): 1st round — won 6-5 decision over Overland’s Sean Kelly; Quarterfinals — lost 12-2 major decision to Coronado’s KJ Kearns; 2nd round consolation — lost by fall in 2:04 to Grandview’s Dylan Ranieri

SERJ CHAVEZ, SR., HINKLEY (1-2, 24-5 SEASON): 1st round — lost 4-2 decision to Monarch’s Parker McQuade; 1st round consolation — won by fall in 2:55 over Brighton’s Orlando Gallegos; 2nd round consolation — lost 3-2 decision to Arvada West’s Estevan Maldonado

SEAN KELLY, OVERLAND, SR. (0-2, 39-3 SEASON): 1st round — lost 6-5 decision to Gateway’s Blake Thomas; 1st round consolation — lost by fall in 1:59 to DOherty’s Zack Szostak

TYLER MACCAGNAN, SOPH., EAGLECREST (0-2, 39-8 SEASON): 1st round — lost 8-5 decision to ThunderRidge’s David Opheim; 1st round consolation — lost by fall in 2:53 to Grandview’s Dylan Ranieri

145 POUNDS

DERON SOLOMON, SR., RANGEVIEW (2-2, 41-8 SEASON): 1st round — won by fall in 5:59 over Arvada West’s Bode Marvel; Quarterfinal — lost 5-3 decision to Ponderosa’s Parker Benekas; 2nd round consolation — won 3-1 decision over Centaurus’ Atiba Obika; 3rd round consolation — lost 6-2 decision to Prairie View’s Santana Salas

SHEM BROWN, SR., GRANDVIEW (0-2, 28-18 SEASON): 1st round — lost 11-0 major decision to Ponderosa’s Parker Benekas; 1st round consolation — lost 14-0 major decision to Arvada West’s Bode Marvel

152 POUNDS

BRIAN HODES, SR., REGIS JESUIT (1-2, 31-17 SEASON): 1st round — lost 9-3 decision to Adams City’s Gavin Deaguero; 1st round consolation — won 13-2 major decision over Mountain Range’s Zachary Cosby; 2nd round consolation — Lost 8-5 decision to Cherry Creek’s Kai Blake

GRADY COLGAN, JR., GRANDVIEW (1-2, 29-13 SEASON): 1st round — lost 8-4 decision to Broomfield’s Preston Renner; 1st round consolation — won 7-5 decision over Ponderosa’s Daniel Turco; 2nd round consolation — Lost 9-4 decision to Legend’s Ethan Blake

160 POUNDS

JOSH RICHARDSON, SR., CHEROKEE TRAIL (2ND PLACE) (3-1, 38-12 SEASON): 1st round — won 8-1 decision over Ponderosa’s Korry Tunnicliff; Quarterfinals — won by fall in 5:31 over Regis Jesuit’s Brandon Minear; Semifinals — won 5-4 decision in 3 overtimes over Legacy’s Aidan Funk; Finals — lost 11-5 decision to Pomona’s Jason Romero

BRANDON MINEAR, SR., REGIS JESUIT (1-2, 38-6 SEASON): 1st round — won 9-5 decision over Fort Collins’ Alan Studt; Quarterfinals — lost by fall in 5:31 to Cherokee Trail’s Josh Richardson; 2nd round consolation — lost 7-3 decision to Grand Junction’s Jay Skalecki

182 POUNDS

TYLER ROSS, SR., GRANDVIEW (3RD PLACE) (4-1, 38-8 SEASON): 1st round — won by fall in 3:00 over Castle View’s Ruslan Nuriyev; Quarterfinals — won by fall in 5:17 over Rocky Mountain’s Alec Hargreaves; Semifinals — lost 4-2 decision to Coronado’s Jimmy Weaver; Consolation semifinals — won 2-0 decision over ThunderRidge’s Jack Huber; Third-place match — won 4-1 decision over Pomona’s Uriah Vigil

4A — JAYDEN SMITH, JR., VISTA PEAK (1-2, 34-10 SEASON): 1st round — won 13-1 major decision over Pueblo West’s Tanner Henderson; Quarterfinals — lost by fall in 43 seconds to Glenwood Springs’ Myles Wilson; 2nd round consolation — lost 6-4 decision to Palisade’s Jose Medrano

195 POUNDS

ZEKE SILVA, SR., CHEROKEE TRAIL (2ND PLACE) (3-1, 28-3 SEASON): 1st round — won by fall in 36 seconds over Arvada West’s John Boyer; Quarterfinals — won by fall in 3:29 over Fruita Monument’s Keegan Bailey; Semifinals — won by fall in 4:46 over Fairview’s Duncan Heath; Finals — lost 3-1 decision in overtime to Mountain Vista’s Trent Schultz

KAELIN CHIN, JR., OVERLAND (3RD PLACE) (5-1, 32-10 SEASON): 1st round — lost by fall in 4:23 to Fruita Monument’s Keegan Bailey; 1st round consolation — won by fall in 1:40 over Arvada West’s John Boyer; 2nd round consolation — won by 10-3 decision over Fossil Ridge’s Brennen Houchin; 3rd round consolation — won 3-0 decision over Grandview’s Robert Woods; Consolation semifinals — won by fall in 3:56 over Fairview’s Duncan Heath; Third-place match — won 5-2 decision over Prairie View’s Brendon Woolsey

ROBERT WOODS, GRANDVIEW, SR. (2-2, 30-8 SEASON): 1st round — won 4-2 decision over Heritage’s Tyler Duff; Quarterfinals — lost 3-2 decision in 3OT to Prairie View’s Brendon Woolsey; 2nd round consolation — won 6-4 decision over Pomona’s Doug Mills; 3rd round consolation — lost 3-0 decision to Overland’s Kaelin Chin

220 POUNDS

MAX GONZALES, SR., CHEROKEE TRAIL (2ND PLACE) (3-1, 41-2 SEASON): 1st round — won by fall in 14 seconds over Castle View’s Adam Sepan; Quarterfinals — won 5-1 decision over Brighton’s Ian Helwick; Semifinals — won by fall in 2:50 over Pomona’s Angelo Arellano; Finals — lost 7-0 decision to Ponderosa’s Cohl Schultz

285 POUNDS

GABRIEL BAUMGARTNER, SR., GRANDVIEW (STATE CHAMPION) (4-0, 39-8 SEASON): 1st round — won by fall in 3:26 over Cherry Creek’s Dominic Montoya; Quarterfinals — won by fall in 5:37 over Castle View’s David Nuriyav; Semifinals — won 7-1 decision over Lakewood’s Hayden Still; Finals — won 4-2 decision in OT over Brighton’s Tanner Aitken

RYAN CAMPBELL, SR., SMOKY HILL (2-2, 14-10 SEASON): 1st round — won by fall in 3:04 over Arvada West’s Gavin McCurry; Quarterfinals — lost by fall in 23 seconds to Pomona’s Brandon Micale; 2nd round consolation — won by fall in 31 seconds over Rampart’s Jonathan Kitazano; 3rd round consolation — lost by fall in 2:42 to Adams City’s Arnulfo Alvarado

DAVIONE MARSHALL, JR., CHEROKEE TRAIL (1-2, 31-13 SEASON): 1st round — won 8-2 decision over Fort Collins’ Jonathan Engle; Quarterfinals — lost by fall in 3:34 to Brighton’s Tanner Aitken; 2nd round consolation — lost by fall in 2:51 to Adams City’s Arnulfo Alvarado