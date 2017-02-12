Wrestling: 2017 Class 4A Region 3 team scores, individual results

ARVADA | Team scores, placing match results and state qualifiers from the 2017 Class 4A Region 3 tournament Feb. 10-11 at Cheyenne Mountain High School. Aurora teams and individuals bold and uppercased:

2017 CLASS 5A REGION 4 WRESTLING TOURNAMENT

CLASS 4A REGION 3 WRESTLING

Team scores: 1. Cheyenne Mountain 277.5 points; 2. Canon City 241; 3. Erie 184.5; 4. Pine Creek 153; 5. Valor Christian 126.5; 6. VISTA PEAK, 108.5; 7. Longmont 105.5; 8. Widefield 95; 9. Falcon 79; 10. Golden 47.5; 11. Evergreen 41; 12. Wheat Ridge 40; 13. Sand Creek 28; 14. Littleton 1

CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES

106 pounds — Zeon Ortega (Canon City) pinned Robby Warkentine (Falcon), 3:02; 113 pounds — Shane Coffey (Canon City) dec. DILAN ESPARZA (VISTA PEAK), 8-6; 120 pounds — James Ruona (Canon City) pinned Adam Evertz (Erie), 5:36; 126 pounds — Kevin Hooks (Cheyenne Mountain) dec. Drake Troyer (Golden), 7-2; 132 pounds — Mike McFadden (Cheyenne Mountain) dec. Tucker McDowell (Canon City), 1-0; 138 pounds — Ernie Quintana (Erie) dec. Tucker Coffey (Canon City), 5-2; 145 pounds — Zac Hanenberg (Canon City) dec. Steve Mattorano (Cheyenne Mountain), 2-0; 152 pounds — Nathan Morris (Longmont) dec. Luke White (Cheyenne Mountain), 3-1 (OT); 160 pounds — Peter Isais (Pine Creek) dec. Drake Engelking (Longmont), 3-2; 170 pounds — Garrett Niel (Pine Creek) pinned Jake Welch (Valor Christian), 1:29; 182 pounds — Zach Garrard (Cheyenne Mountain) dec. Zach Roper (Erie), 3-1; 195 pounds — Oliver Neumann (Cheyenne Mountain) dec. Easton Cecil (Valor Christian), 5-1; 220 pounds — Deonte Bridges (Cheyenne Mountain) pinned Brennen Baker (Golden), 3:42; 285 pounds — Xavier Byrne (Canon City) pinned Nate Hackney (Erie)

THIRD-PLACE MATCHES

106 pounds — Ray Duron (Cheyenne Mountain) maj. dec. Connor Williams (Evergreen), 10-0; 113 pounds — Billy Hudson III (Pine Creek) dec. Jason Ferari (Widefield), 4-0; 120 pounds — Caden Moster (Valor Christian) pinned TONY LOZANO (VISTA PEAK), 1:32 (Moster advances to state tournament); 126 pounds — TRISTAN CURTIS (VISTA PEAK) dec. Mitch Dunlap (Pine Creek), 10-8 (CURTIS advances to state tournament); 132 pounds — Adrian Rincon (Erie) pinned Angelo Vecchiarelli (Wheat Ridge), 1:20; 138 pounds — Luke Antonia (Cheyenne Mountain) dec. John Murphy (Valor Christian), 3-2 (Antonia advances to state tournament); 145 pounds — Elijah Whatley (Widefield) dec. Payton Polson (Valor Christian), 5-4 (Whatley advances to state tournament); 152 pounds — Ronald Salazar III (Pine Creek) maj. dec. Bailey McBride (Canon City), 9-0; 160 pounds — Zac Baker (Cheyenne Mountain) dec. Hunter Harrison (Valor Christian), 2-1 (Baker advances to state tournament); 170 pounds — Steven Hooks (Cheyenne Mountain) pinned Mason Repshire (Canon City), 2:37 (Hooks advances to state tournament); 182 pounds — JAYDEN SMITH (VISTA PEAK) pinned John Underwood (Widefield), 2:38; 195 pounds — Andrew Transtrum (Pine Creek) pinned Nathan Daniel (Widefield), 3:32; 220 pounds — David Kenner (Falcon) pinned Gage Pruitt (Canon City), 1:54 (Kenner advances to state tournament); 285 pounds — Alefosio Saipaia (Sand Creek) dec. Garrett Jackson (Cheyenne Mountain), 3-2 (Saipaia advances to state tournament)

FIFTH-PLACE MATCHES

106 pounds — John Nicholas (Longmont) pinned Joell Ortivez (Wheat Ridge), 4:17; 113 pounds — Kyle Wills (Falcon) dec. Eric Wagner (Longmont), 4-2; 120 pounds — Seth Long (Widefield) dec. Rick Stark (Cheyenne Mountain), 14-10; 126 pounds — Sean-Tyler Curell (Erie) dec. Bryce Lieby (Widefield), 8-6; 132 pounds — Alex Baker (Evergreen) dec. Brayden Engelking (Longmont), 7-5; 138 pounds — CORDELL ROBINSON (VISTA PEAK) won by injury default over Elijah Oliver (Widefield); 145 pounds — Witt Unruh (Erie) dec. Denzel Carrucini (Falcon), 4-3; 152 pounds — Quintin Hyrup (Erie) pinned Ben Long (Widefield), 4:27; 160 pounds — Trevor David (Erie) maj. dec. DRAKE JACKSON (VISTA PEAK), 10-1; 170 pounds — Ruben Portillo (Erie) dec. Masen Povich (Longmont), 6-3; 182 pounds — Domenic Policaro (Longmont) pinned Dennis Sifford (Pine Creek), 2:02; 195 pounds — Luis Ronquillo (Canon City) pinned Mason Edwards (Evergreen), 4:34; 220 pounds — Clay Rivard (Pine Creek) pinned Gavin Sackett (Erie), 3:31; 285 pounds — Nikolos Schnebly (Wheat Ridge) pinned Brock Cooper (Valor Christian), 3:55

WRESTLEBACKS (winner advances to state tournament)

120 pounds — Seth Long (Widefield) dec. TONY LOZANO (VISTA PEAK), 11-5; 126 pounds — Sean-Tyler Curell (Erie) dec. Mitch Dunlap (Pine Creek), 3-2; 138 pounds — John Murphy (Valor Christian) pinned CORDELL ROBINSON (VISTA PEAK), 0:40; 145 pounds — Payton Polson (Valor Christian) pinned Witt Unruh (Erie), 2:06; 160 pounds — Hunter Harrison (Valor Christian) dec. Trevor David (Erie), 7-1; 170 pounds — Mason Repshire (Canon City) pinned Ruben Portillo (Erie), 4:26; 220 pounds — Clay Rivard (Pine Creek) pinned Gage Pruitt (Canon City), 3:47; 285 pounds — Garrett Jackson (Cheyenne Mountain) pinned Nikolos Schnebly (Wheat Ridge), 4:36