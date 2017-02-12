Wrestling: 2017 Class 5A Region 1 team scores, individual results

COLORADO SPRINGS | Team scores, placing match results and state qualifiers from the 2017 Class 5A Region 1 tournament Feb. 10-11 at Fountain-Fort Carson High School. Aurora teams and individuals bold and uppercased:

2017 CLASS 5A REGION 1 WRESTLING TOURNAMENT

Team scores: 1. Pomona 295.5 points; 2. GRANDVIEW 193.5; 3. Monarch 172; 4. Doherty 148; 5. Fruita Monument 99; 6. Rampart 87; 7. Fountain-Fort Carson 82; 8. REGIS JESUIT 76.5; 9. Palmer 75; 10. Arapahoe 63; 11. Chaparral 61.5; 12. Denver East 59.5; 13. Douglas County 59; 14. Highlands Ranch 53

CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES

106 pounds — Wyatt Yapoujian (Pomona) dec. Lance Peltier (Rampart), 6-4; 113 pounds — Justin Pacheco (Pomona) pinned GIOVANI FEDERICO (GRANDVIEW), 2:54; 120 pounds — Colton Yapoujian (Pomona) maj. dec. Collin Metzgar (Doherty), 14-2; 126 pounds — Cole Polluconi (Monarch) won by injury over Tyler Johnson (Chaparral); 132 pounds — Theorius Robison (Pomona) dec. ARMANDO SANTILLAN (GRANDVIEW), 8-6; 138 pounds — Parker McQuade (Monarch) dec. Daniel Van Hoose (Fruita Monument), 9-6; 145 pounds — Xander Rens (Monarch) dec. Dre-Son Scruggs (Palmer), 9-4; 152 pounds — Xavier Herrera (Pomona) maj. dec. GRADY COLGAN (GRANDVIEW), 14-4; 160 pounds — Jason Romero (Pomona) maj. dec. BRANDON MINEAR (REGIS JESUIT), 12-4; 170 pounds — Nolan Krone (Pomona) maj. dec. Cody Stalder (Fountain-Fort Carson), 9-0; 182 pounds — TYLER ROSS (GRANDVIEW) dec. Keegan Feenstra (Monarch), 3-0; 195 pounds — ROBERT WOODS (GRANDVIEW) dec. Doug Mills (Pomona), 2-1 (3OT); 220 pounds — Micah Smith (Douglas County) pinned Angelo Arellano (Pomona), 5:51; 285 pounds — Brandon Micale (Pomona) dec. GABRIEL BAUMGARTNER (GRANDVIEW), 4-3

THIRD-PLACE MATCHES

106 pounds — Trey Johnson (Chaparral) pinned Zach Hacker (Monarch), 1:42; 113 pounds — Jozghious Thomas (Doherty) dec. Aidan Quinn (Monarch), 9-7; 120 pounds — Remington McLean (Fruita Monument) pinned CARLOS HARRISON-VIGIL (GRANDVIEW), 1:34 (McLean advances to state tournament); 126 pounds — Polo Garcia (Denver East) dec. Jake Kellogg (Highlands Ranch), 5-3; 132 pounds — Maverick Keigher (Doherty) maj. dec. Anthony Martinez (Denver East), 16-2; 138 pounds — Zack Szostak (Doherty) pinned DYLAN RANIERI (GRANDVIEW), 1:45; 145 pounds — Paul Deist (Rampart) dec. SHEM BROWN (GRANDVIEW), 5-4 (Deist advances to state tournament); 152 pounds — BRIAN HODES (REGIS JESUIT) dec. William Benford (Fountain-Fort Carson), 8-2; 160 pounds — Austin Kelchen (Douglas County) pinned Kyle Stadler (Fountain-Fort Carson), 3:51; 170 pounds — Ryan Hanson (Highlands Ranch) Ey’mon Campbell (Doherty), 9-4; 182 pounds — Uriah Vigil (Pomona) pinned Noah LeMay (Fountain-Fort Carson), 2:28; 195 pounds — Keegan Bailey (Fruita Monument) pinned Gannon Gosselin (Arapahoe), 3:55; 220 pounds — Evan Williams (Monarch) dec. Eric Walker (Chaparral), 7-4 (Williams advances to state tournament); 285 pounds — Jonathan Kitazano (Rampart) pinned Anthony Belitz (Arapahoe), 4:29

FIFTH-PLACE MATCHES

106 pounds — Nicholas Alvarez (Palmer) dec. Jayse Boullion (Doherty), 2-0; 113 pounds — CLIFF PINKERTON (REGIS JESUIT) dec. Tayton Skufca (Fruita Monument), 7-3; 120 pounds — Alex Scott (Monarch) dec. Aaron Pacheco (Chaparral), 8-6 (OT); 126 pounds — Dylan Owens-Hailey (Palmer) won by injury over MATTHEW FRYE (GRANDVIEW); 132 pounds — Jacob Prillaman (Palmer) pinned BRIAN BUTLER (REGIS JESUIT), 2:08; 138 pounds — Dennon Parks (Highlands Ranch) pinned Dominic Resendez (Denver East), 3:20; 145 pounds — Tony Llamido (Doherty) dec. Jace Wytulka (Pomona), 4-2; 152 pounds — Jamen Menard (Highlands Ranch) dec. Garrett Burch (Rampart), 1-0; 160 pounds — John Marsh (Denver East) pinned Ryan Gilida (Arapahoe), 0:25; 170 pounds — HAYES WARD (REGIS JESUIT) pinned Seth Sheppard (Rampart), 2:16; 182 pounds — Floyd Adams (Palmer) pinned Delson Pyland (Fruita Monument), 2:28; 195 pounds — Malik Campbell (Doherty) pinned Justin Powers (Monarch), 1:32; 220 pounds — Siandre Agaalii (Doherty) pinned Riley Schell (Arapahoe), 3:00; 285 pounds — Casey Hudson (Fruita Monument) dec. SEAN DUNNINGTON (REGIS JESUIT), 7-2

WRESTLEBACKS (winner advances to state tournament)

120 pounds — Alex Scott (Monarch) maj. dec. CARLOS VIGIL-HARRISON (GRANDVIEW), 1:34; 145 pounds — SHEM BROWN (GRANDVIEW) dec. Tony Llamido (Doherty), 5-3; 220 pounds — Siandre Agaalii (Doherty) dec. Eric Walker (Chaparral), 3-2 (3OT)