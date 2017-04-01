Winter Sports All-Aurora 2016-17: Wrestlers from six programs earn spots on All-Aurora Wrestling Team

Members of the 2016-17 Aurora Sentinel All-Aurora Wrestling Team pose at Grandview High School. From left, Cherokee Trail’s Josh Richardson, Grandview’s Gabriel Baumgartner and Tyler Ross, Regis Jesuit’s Hayes Ward, Grandview’s Armando Santillan and Fabian Santillan, Overland’s Isaiah Bradley and Grant Bradley, Grandview’s Giovani Federico, Vista PEAK’s Tristan Curtis, Grandview’s Dylan Ranieri, Rangeview’s Deron Solomon, Regis Jesuit’s Brian Hodes and Cherokee Trail’s Zeke Silva and Max Gonzales. (Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel)

Aurora’s top talent wasn’t confined to one spot during the 2016-17 wrestling season, as six programs had at least one wrestler earn a spot on the Aurora Sentinel’s All-Aurora Wrestling Team.

Based primarily on results from the Class 5A/4A state tournaments at the Pepsi Center, the All-Aurora team includes six wrestlers from Grandview in addition to three from Cherokee Trail, two from both Overland and Regis Jesuit and one apiece from Rangeview and Vista PEAK.

Grandview qualified a city-best eight wrestlers for the 5A state tournament and four of coach Ryan Budd’s qualifiers earned their way onto the medal podium at the conclusion of three days at the Pepsi Center.

Seniors Gabriel Baumgartner gave the program its first state championship in early a decade when he outlasted Brighton’s Tanner Aitken for a 4-2 overtime victory in the 285-pound state final to cap a 39-8 season. Baumgartner hadn’t even won a match in his first trip to state, but worked exhaustively on his offense and it helped him to place at the Reno Tournament of Champions and go on a run to win the state title.

Senior Tyler Ross battled through a significant knee injury to place third in 5A at 182 pounds and finished 38-8 overall (4-1 at the state tournament) despite his struggle with health. Senior Armando Santillan returned from a knee injury that kept him out for most of last season and piled up an Aurora and program-best 50 wins and claimed sixth at 132 pounds, while junior 113-pounder Giovani Federico also placed third in 5A with a 40-11 season.

Sophomore Dylan Ranieri came a win short of placing at 138 pounds in his state debut. Sophomore Fabian Santillan missed state due to injury, but the 120-pounder won the championship at the prestigious Reno Tournament of Champions and was a good bet to make the state championship match if healthy.

All three of Cherokee Trail’s All-Aurora performers were 5A state runners-up in seniors Josh Richardson (160), Zeke Silva (195) and Max Gonzales (220), who all had a chance to be the program’s first-ever state champion.

Gonzales posted his third top-three career finish and second straight runner-up result and it came at the hands of Cohl Schultz of Ponderosa.

Overland had four state qualifiers and half were Bradleys in sophomore Isaiah (120) and freshman Grant (106), who both won a match in their state debuts.

Regis Jesuit senior Brian Hodes (152) won a match in his only career state trip, while junior Hayes Ward (170) fell short of state, but was Aurora’s highest regional placer at the weight with a fifth-place result.

Rangeview senior Deron Solomon (145) came a win shy of placing at state, while Vista PEAK junior Tristan Curtis was the lone Aurora wrestler in 5A or 4A to make state at 126 pounds.

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

2016-17 AURORA SENTINEL ALL-AURORA WRESTLING TEAM

FIRST TEAM

106 pounds: Grant Bradley, Overland, fr.; 113 pounds: Giovani Federico, Grandview, jr.; 120 pounds: Isaiah Bradley, Overland, soph./Fabian Santillan, Grandview, soph.; 126 pounds: Tristan Curtis, Vista PEAK, jr.; 132 pounds: Armando Santillan, Grandview, sr.; 138 pounds: Dylan Ranieri, Grandview, soph.; 145 pounds: Deron Solomon, Rangeview, sr.; 152 pounds: Brian Hodes, Regis Jesuit, sr.; 160 pounds: Josh Richardson, Cherokee Trail, sr.; 170 pounds: Hayes Ward, Regis Jesuit, jr.; 182 pounds: Tyler Ross, Grandview, sr.; 195 pounds: Zeke Silva, Cherokee Trail, sr.; 220 pounds: Max Gonzales, Cherokee Trail, sr.; 285 pounds: Gabriel Baumgartner, Grandview, sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

113 pounds: Bryan Fierro, Rangeview, jr. & Dilan Esparza, Vista PEAK, sr.; 120 pounds: Octavio Lopez, Aurora Central, jr.; 132 pounds: David Rivera, Cherokee Trail, soph.; 138 pounds: Blake Thomas, Gateway, sr.; Serj Chavez, Hinkley, sr., Sean Kelly, Overland, sr. and Tyler Maccagnan, Eaglecrest, soph.; 145 pounds: Shem Brown, Grandview, sr.; 152 pounds: Grady Colgan, Grandview, jr.; 160 pounds: Brandon Minear, Regis Jesuit, sr.; 182 pounds: Jayden Smith, Vista PEAK, jr.; 195 pounds: Kaelin Chin, Overland, jr. (5A 3rd place); 285 pounds: Ryan Campbell, Smoky Hill, sr. and Davione Marshall, Cherokee Trail, jr.