Winter Sports: Storm, cold scrub Thursday’s slate of games & meets

AURORA | Significant snow and bitter cold prompted Aurora Public Schools, the Cherry Creek School District and Regis Jesuit High School to cancel school on Thursday.

WINTER PREP SPORTS

With the shut down of buildings and facilities comes the postponement of scheduled practices and games, which scrubbed a moderate amount of prep sports action. The majority of the slate (listed below) was made up of girls swimming and wrestling meets.

Schools just returned from winter break on Wednesday and many basketball teams got in games in the evening as the storm arrived. For more details on the games that got in, check the Aurora prep sports scoreboard here.

The Gateway boys basketball team, however, had its game at Monarch High School moved from Wednesday night to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Thursday’s reschedules were gradually rolling in, with the Vista PEAK wrestling team’s home dual meet with Longmont moved to Jan. 13 as one of the first changes.

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

GAMES/MEETS POSTPONED FROM JAN. 5, 2017

BOYS BASKETBALL

Grand Junction at Regis Jesuit

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Grand Junction at Cherokee Trail

WRESTLING

Horizon, Hinkley at Aurora Central

Douglas County at Regis Jesuit

Longmont at Vista PEAK

GIRLS SWIMMING

Adams City at Aurora Central

Arapahoe (JV) at Eaglecrest

Cherry Creek at Smoky Hill

Gateway at Westminster

Grandview vs. Overland at Utah Park

Mullen at Cherokee Trail

Northglenn at Hinkley

Regis Jesuit at Arapahoe