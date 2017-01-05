Winter Sports: Storm, cold scrub Thursday’s slate of games & meets

AURORA | Significant snow and bitter cold prompted Aurora Public Schools, the Cherry Creek School District and Regis Jesuit High School to cancel school on Thursday.
With the shut down of buildings and facilities comes the postponement of scheduled practices and games, which scrubbed a moderate amount of prep sports action. The majority of the slate (listed below) was made up of girls swimming and wrestling meets.
Schools just returned from winter break on Wednesday and many basketball teams got in games in the evening as the storm arrived. For more details on the games that got in, check the Aurora prep sports scoreboard here.
The Gateway boys basketball team, however, had its game at Monarch High School moved from Wednesday night to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Thursday’s reschedules were gradually rolling in, with the Vista PEAK wrestling team’s home dual meet with Longmont moved to Jan. 13 as one of the first changes.
GAMES/MEETS POSTPONED FROM JAN. 5, 2017
BOYS BASKETBALL
Grand Junction at Regis Jesuit
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Grand Junction at Cherokee Trail
WRESTLING
Horizon, Hinkley at Aurora Central
Douglas County at Regis Jesuit
Longmont at Vista PEAK
GIRLS SWIMMING
Adams City at Aurora Central
Arapahoe (JV) at Eaglecrest
Cherry Creek at Smoky Hill
Gateway at Westminster
Grandview vs. Overland at Utah Park
Mullen at Cherokee Trail
Northglenn at Hinkley
Regis Jesuit at Arapahoe