Winter prep sports season opens with official practice Friday

Michael Baer, center, and the Regis Jesuit ice hockey team won the 2015-16 state championship and aim for a repeat in the new season, which opens with practice on Nov. 11, 2016. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | As the 2016 fall prep sports season nears its conclusion — with only football, boys soccer and volleyball yet to decide state championships — winter sports season gets its official beginning on Nov. 11.

The Colorado High School Activities Association allows teams in boys and girls basketball, wrestling, girls swimming and ice hockey to begin practices on that date, with the 2016-17 regular season set to begin on Nov. 30.

Aurora has two defending state champions from last winter, the two-time 5A state champion Overland boys basketball team and the Regis Jesuit ice hockey team.

