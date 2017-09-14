The week past in Aurora prep sports, 9.7-9.13.17

Rangeview’s Luis Cervantes (7) is mobbed by teammates after scoring on a free kick try during the second half of the Raiders’ non-league boys soccer game against Eaglecrest on Sept. 9, 2017, at Legacy Stadium. Cervantes scored twice as Rangeview rallied from an early deficit to top Eaglecrest 6-1, which stands as one of the highlights of the week past in Aurora prep sports (Sept. 7-13, 2017). (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | A look back at some of the key games, tournaments and happenings in Aurora prep sports from Sept. 7-13, 2017:

Several Aurora cross country teams flocked to the Liberty Bell Invitational to get a crack at the fast road course Sept. 8.

Eaglecrest senior Mason Brown holds up the medal he won for finishing second in the Boys Division 1A race at the 40th annual Liberty Bell Invitational cross country meet on Sept. 8, 2017, at Heritage High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

Eaglecrest senior Mason Brown — the Aurora city boys champion — turned in the best individual performance of the meet for locals with his runner-up finish in the Boys Division 1A race.

Regis Jesuit sophomores Clare Davidson (third in Girls Division 2B race) and Isalina Colsman (fourth in Girls Division 2A race) also had strong finishes, as did Grandview senior Kaitlyn Mercer, who was seventh in the Girls Division 1A race.

Wolves senior Caroline Robbins, a returning all-state performer from last season, returned from injury to run her first race of the year and finished 47th.

Gateway’s Yonos Mogos finished fourth in the Boys Division 3A race and Regis Jesuit’s Henry Weisman was seventh in the Division 2B boys race.

• The Regis Jesuit field hockey team played defending state champion and undefeated Kent Denver to a 2-2 tie on the road Sept. 12. The Raiders lost to the Sun Devils by a goal last season, but earned a tie this time as both teams scored a goal in the second half and each tallied in overtime as well.

• The Smoky Hill boys soccer team rallied from a two-goal halftime deficit against Ralston Valley Sept. 12 for a 3-2 win that gave the Buffaloes as many wins through six games (four) as they had all last season.

• Eaglecrest senior Davis Bryant wrapped up his third straight individual Centennial League championship by shooting 67 in the final league tournament of the season Sept. 12 at CommonGround Golf Course, site of the upcoming Class 5A boys state golf tournament.

• The Regis Jesuit boys golf team finished the Continental League schedule in style Sept. 12 with a 13-stroke win over Rock Canyon at Spring Valley Golf Club. Senior Drew Anderson birdied his final two holes to finish with a 6-under-par 66 for a three-stroke win, while senior Cal McCoy wasn’t far behind at 2-under.

• The Rangeview boys soccer team trailed Eaglecrest by a goal in the first half of a non-league matchup Sept. 9, but piled up six goals the rest of the way in a 6-1 victory at Legacy Stadium. Luis Cervantes and Jason Chavez each netted two goals and Juan Chavez and Rashid Seidu-Aroza also tallied for the Raiders, who won their first game of the season in just their third contest. Ayman Bushara put Eaglecrest in front early.

• The Regis Jesuit boys tennis team won championships in six of seven positions and cruised to the team title at the Western Slope Open tournament Sept. 8-9 in Grand Junction. Junior Kosta Garger and freshmen Phillip Albright won Nos. 2 and 3 singles, respectively, while seniors Patrick Seby and Will Dennen (No. 1), sophomore Emilio Gonzalez-Cruz and junior Evan Nuss (No. 2), seniors Matthew McCarthy and Gabe Caldwell-Nepveux (No. 3) and senior Matthew Mahoney and freshman Grigor Karakelyan (No. 4) swept doubles crowns for the Raiders, who scored 203 points to easily outdistance Mountain Vista.

• The Hinkley football team snapped a 13-game losing streak dating back to 2015 with some style courtesy of a 28-18 win over Thornton Sept. 8 at Aurora Public Schools Stadium that came in the school’s Homecoming game. Senior running back Calvin Pope rushed for 178 yards and scored three touchdowns as the Thunderbirds delivered head coach Michael Farda his first win early in his second season.

• The Grandview and Eaglecrest football teams both posted impressive victories Sept. 8 as they prepped for their Sept. 15 meeting. The Wolves’ defense stretched its shutout streak to seven quarters in a 34-0 blanking of Legacy — that included two TD passes for quarterback Kyle Smith — and Eaglecrest rolled ThunderRidge 38-13 with three total touchdowns from quarterback Jalen Mergerson and two rushing scores from Kenny Wantings.

• The Overland gymnastics team came away from the Sept. 8 Loveland Invitational with a title, as coach Lisa Sparrow’s team put up a score of 180.550 points to edge Broomfield (180.025). The Trailblazers had no all-around competitors, but flexed their depth by finishing in the top three of all four events. Freshman Mabry Robinson and senior Christie Yee finished 2nd and 3rd, respectively, to lead a strong showing in the floor exercise for Overland.

• The Cherokee Trail football team got new head coach Joe Johnson his first win Sept. 7 with a 33-0 blanking of Denver East. The Cougars scored three times on defense — two by junior Dakota Rodriguez — and Sean Roberts took a fake punt to the house as they moved to 1-1.

