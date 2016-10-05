The week past in Aurora prep sports, 9.28-10.4.16

Rangeview junior wide receiver Josh Hollins (1) heads upfield on his way to one of his four first-half touchdown catches in the Raiders’ 52-7 non-league football win over Gateway on Sept. 30, 2016, at Aurora Public Schools Stadium. Hollins’ big performance helped Rangeview capture custody of the Anvil traveling trophy for an eighth straight season and marked one of the highlights of the week past in Aurora prep sports, 9.28-10.4. (Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | A look back at some of the key games, tournaments and happenings in Aurora prep sports between Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2016. Will be updated:

The Rangeview football team left little doubt it would keep the Anvil traveling trophy with an explosive 52-7 win over rival Gateway Sept. 30.

The Raiders found themselves trailing the Olys 7-0 in the first quarter, but scored 31 unanswered points to close out the half — including four touchdown passes from junior quarterback Jaelin Odegard to junior wide receiver Josh Hollins — and never looked back.

Senior AJ Thomas rushed for a pair of touchdowns to give a little balance for Rangeview, which saw Odegard finish with 272 yards passing and Hollins bring in 197 of those on four TD catches. The Raiders’ defense also intercepted Gateway quarterbacks Dechaun Davis and Xavier Delk five times, including two by Sean Kaai. Full recap and stats, here.

• The Vista PEAK softball team came into its Oct. 4 regular season finale sitting one spot out of the Class 4A postseason field, but gave itself a change with a 17-7 victory over visiting Thornton. The Bison trailed 4-0 in the third inning before Dani Chaney launched a two-run home run that sparked her team to rally. Vista PEAK finished the regular season 10-9.

• Senior Emily Bell threw a complete game four-hitter and struck out six to lead the Cherokee Trail softball team to a 9-4 win over visiting Grandview in a Centennial League matchup Oct.3. Kaitlynn Roenfeldt, Alyssa Pinto and Megan Medhus all homered, while Pinto had three hits in all and Delanie Cox two for the Cougars, who bounced back from a loss to Mullen.

• Seniors Sisco Aranda and Jouan Kennedy rushed for two touchdowns apiece and Aurora Central joined Eaglecrest and Fairview as the only unbeaten football teams in 5A with a 41-6 win at Hinkley Oct. 1. Jalil Grimes also threw a touchdown pass for the Trojans, who kept the Thunderbirds off the scoreboard until Ramzee Howard’s rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.

• The Regis Jesuit girls cross country team won the Salida Invitational on Sept. 30, as the Raiders finished one point ahead of Coronado for top team honors. Freshman Isalina Colsman finished third individually to lead Regis Jesuit, while juniors Sydney Lindquist and Kelly Grubaugh placed 10th and 12th, respectively, and senior Julia Vitella came in 14th.

• Junior Victor Garnes piled up 232 yards of total offense and scored four touchdowns as the undefeated Eaglecrest football team cruised past Bear Creek 42-20 Sept. 30 for a big Homecoming victory. Jalen Mergerson threw two TD passes to Garnes and ran for one and the Raptors piled up 537 yards of total offense.

• Cherokee Trail junior Rylan Wallace finished 7th in the boys Sweepstakes race at the Desert Twilight XC Festival Sept. 30 in Casa Grande, Arizona.

• The Aurora Central and Rangeview boys soccer teams played to a second straight tie in EMAC with a 1-1 deadlock Sept. 29 at Aurora Public Schools Stadium. The Trojans and Raiders went scoreless over two halves and two overtimes in 2015, but both got goals (Alexis Zavala for Aurora Central and Ivan Rodriguez for Rangeview) this time.

• The Eaglecrest volleyball team dropped a four-set decision to Cherry Creek in the powerful Centennial League opener Sept. 29. The Raptors hung tough, but the Bruins prevailed 25-19, 25-22, 24-26, 25-18.

• The Regis Jesuit boys tennis team won the Continental League championship with a 5-2 dual match victory over Heritage on Sept. 29. The Raiders dropped the top two singles matches, but senior Erich Nuss won at No. 3 singles and Regis Jesuit swept doubles (all in straight sets) to finish 10-0 in league play.

• The Eaglecrest softball team pounded out 15 hits and withstood a big Cherry Creek rally for an 11-9 win over the Bruins Sept. 28. Junior Braelyne Crenshaw drove in four runs with a home run and three hits and sophomore Alicia Fraire also had three hits as the Raptors kept their Centennial League hopes alive.