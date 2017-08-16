The week past in Aurora prep sports, 8.9-8.15.17

An Overland football coach takes video of some 7-on-7 work during the Trailblazers’ first football practice of the season on Aug. 14, 2017. Fall sports teams around Aurora got underway as they work towards the start of the regular season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | A look back at some of the key games, tournaments and happenings in Aurora prep sports from Aug. 9-15, 2017:

In an early look at the course on which the Class 5A state championship is set to be decided, the Regis Jesuit boys golf team hopes its finish Aug. 14 at CommonGround G.C. proves to be foreshadowing.

Coach Craig Rogers’ Raiders moved to 2-0 in Continental League play on the young season with a four-player team score of 10-over-par 294 to put them two strokes in front of Highlands Ranch on a course that was in outstanding shape and should be a challenge come the Oct. 2-3 state tournament.

Regis Jesuit senior Cal McCoy continued his hot start to the season with a 4-under-par 67 and put a little more distance between himself and Sam Blackwood of Heritage — who was also second to McCoy in the opening league tournament on Aug. 10 — in the individual league standings.

The Raiders’ Continental League team lead increased to 23 strokes as senior Cameron Kirke posted another strong round in support of McCoy with a 2-over-par 73 that tied him for fourth overall on a tightly-bunched leaderboard. Senior Drew Anderson and sophomore Bo Wardynski rounded out Regis Jesuit’s scoring with matching 77s.

• The fall prep sports season officially arrived Aug. 14 with the start of practices for football, volleyball, boys soccer, softball, cross country, boys tennis, field hockey and gymnastics.

The official opening day for all sports is Aug. 24, however a few such as softball (Aug. 17) and boys tennis (Aug. 18) can begin competition earlier than the others.

• The first EMAC South minor boys golf tournament got off to a fine start Aug. 10, but a fast-moving rain storm brought to an early end.

The tournament had to be turned into a nine-hole format.

• The Regis Jesuit golf team came out of the gate smoking in its first tournament of the season on Aug. 10, as the Raiders set a school record with a performance of 12-under-par as a team in Continental League play at Deer Creek Golf Club.

Senior Cal McCoy shot a blistering 6-under-66 to lead the way for the Raiders, who also got a 4-under 68 from senior Drew Anderson, a 2-under 70 from senior Cameron Kirke and an even par 72 from sophomore Bo Wardynski in his varsity debut.