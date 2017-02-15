The week past in Aurora prep sports, 2.8-2.15.17

Eaglecrest junior Victor Garnes, top, jumps in the air as he and teammate Joshua Walton, left, defend Grandview junior Ben Boone during the first half of a Centennial League boys basketball game between the Raptors and Wolves on Feb. 8, 2017, at Eaglecrest High School. The Raptors’ 56-43 win over the Wolves was one of the highlights of the week past in Aurora prep sports (Feb. 8-15, 2017). (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | A look at some of the key games, tournaments and happenings in Aurora prep sports Feb. 8-15, 2017:

The Eaglecrest boys basketball team made sure it didn’t let a lead slip away a second time against rival Grandview, as the Raptors posted a key 56-43 Centennial League home victory Feb. 8.

The Raptors couldn’t hold a 20-point advantage in the first meeting with the Wolves in a three-point loss Jan. 13, but played composed throughout in the rematch on their way to an eighth straight victory.

Senior Ikenna Ozor had a seven-point burst in the opening minutes of the third quarter to give Eaglecrest some breathing room and he finished with 11 points as one of four Raptors in double figures along with Colbey Ross (20), Austin Forsberg (10) and Victor Garnes (10).

Lechaun Duhart countered with 17 points and Ben Boone added 10 for the Wolves, while senior Gaige Prim — averaging 17.5 points per game — was limited to a season-low four points.

• The Grandview girls basketball team locked up the Centennial League championship with a 78-67 home victory against Cherry Creek on Feb. 15. The Wolves found themselves down nine points after the first quarter, but senior Michaela Onyenwere scored 11 of her game-high 36 points in the second period and push Grandview out to a lead it wouldn’t relinquish. The Wolves moved to 13-0 in the Centennial League and 21-1 overall.

• The Smoky Hill boys basketball team gained a measure of revenge against Eaglecrest with a 52-48 Centennial League road victory Feb. 15. The Raptors stole the first meeting from the Buffaloes on a last-second 3-pointer by Colbey Ross, but it was junior Mue Muwwakkil who hit the big shot late to lift Smoky Hill to victory. Ross

• Junior Emma Wrede poured in 16 points, junior Jasmine Gaines added 13 and sophomore Fran Belibi recorded her 15th double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds as the Regis Jesuit girls basketball team handled Chaparral 60-33 Feb. 13. The Raiders and Wolverines went into the game tied for second in the Continental League standings, but Regis Jesuit broke that tie with a strong defensive effort and balanced scoring for its fifth straight victory.

• The Overland boys basketball team won’t own a share of this season’s Centennial League title, but the Trailblazers played a decisive part of deciding the new winner. Behind 26 points from junior Tucson Redding, Overland posted a 64-60 win at Grandview Feb. 11, all but assuring Eaglecrest the outright league title. The Wolves faced a double-digit deficit after three quarters after scoring just eight points in the third, but poured in 26 in the final period to make a game of it until the end. Lechaun Duhart scored 20 points and Gaige Prim added 16 for Grandview.

• The Regis Jesuit ice hockey team finished a Foothills Conference sweep of Ralston Valley with a 3-1 victory Feb. 11 at Family Sports Center. The Raiders went in front 1-0 on Anders Erickson’s power play goal midway through the first period and they led the rest of the way as Wyatt Verity scored in the second period for a two-goal advantage and Kale Lone’s empty-netter in the final minute sealed it for Regis Jesuit. Alec Martinez made 20 saves.

• Senior Jaizec Lottie poured in 23 points and was joined in double figures by Tyrone Patterson (14) and Joe Cox (11) as the Cherokee Trail boys basketball team posted a 65-53 non-league win against Rangeview Feb. 11. The Cougars snapped a four-game losing streak to the Raiders in the battle of strong Aurora programs.

• The Cherokee Trail wrestling team finished second at the Class 5A Region 3 tournament on its home mat Feb. 11, paced by a trio of regional champions in seniors Josh Richardson (160 pounds), Zeke Silva (195) and Max Gonzales (220). Nine Aurora wrestlers from four programs in the regional advanced to the 5A state tournament. Twenty-nine city wrestlers in all earned trips to the Pepsi Center.

• The Cherry Creek co-op ice hockey team played to a 2-2 tie against Monarch Feb. 8. Diego Lovato and Danny Taggart — both from Grandview — scored goals for the Bruins and goaltender Ryan Bevan (also from Grandview) saved 22 of the 24 shots he faced.