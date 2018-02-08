The week past in Aurora prep sports, 2.1-2.7.18

Senior Leilah Vigil (34) and the Grandview girls basketball team secured a 64-54 win over Horizon on Feb. 6, 2018, in a battle of girls basketball teams that both came into the game trying to extend 11-game winning streaks. The powerful matchup was one of the highlights of the week past in Aurora prep sports (Feb. 1-7, 2018). (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | A look back at some of the key games, tournaments and happenings in Aurora prep sports from Feb. 1-Feb. 7, 2018:

Making it through the Centennial League boys basketball season undefeated is nearly impossible.

Overland made it all the way into the second round with a perfect mark until its visit to Smoky Hill Feb. 3.

The Buffaloes challenged the Trailblazers down to the final seconds in their first meeting and took control of the rematch fairly early on their way to a 73-57 victory in front of packed house.

Junior Kenny Foster and sophomore Quinten Rock poured in 21 points apiece to pace the Buffaloes, who snapped Overland’s 10-game winning streak.

Junior Stephen Hayes paced the Trailblazers with 13 points, while seniors Daijon Smith and Goy Wang had 10 apiece.

• National Letter of Intent Signing Day took place Feb. 7 with more than 100 Aurora athletes who officially signed, signed previously or will sign were honored at ceremonies around the city. Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Gateway, Grandview, Rangeview, Regis Jesuit, Smoky Hill and Vista PEAK all held ceremonies. Full signing day list, here.

• The Grandview girls basketball team downed Horizon 64-54 Feb. 6 in a battle of teams that both competed in the 5A Great 8 last season. Senior Jaiden Galloway had 12 points & senior Leilah Vigil added 11 for the Wolves.

• The Rangeview girls swim team captured its first EMAC Championship with a big victory Feb. 3 at the Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center. Coming off a strong win at the Aurora Public Schools Championship meet, the Raiders won five league championships: two from sophomore Jasmine Johnson, one apiece from juniors Keaghan Banaitis and Sarah Mortenson and one from the 200 yard freestyle relay team of Johnson, Banaitis, Irene Kim and Haley Zant. Johnson (100 breaststroke) and the 200 freestyle relay qualified for the Class 5A state swim meet. Hinkley finished fourth, Gateway seventh and Aurora Central eighth. Full results, here.

• Grandview, Cherokee Trail and Smoky Hill finished 3-4-5 in the team standings at the Centennial “A” League Championship girls swim meet Feb. 3 at Arapahoe High School. Smoky Hill sophomore Maggie Robben won the only league championship for an Aurora team when she surged to the finish to win the 200 yard freestyle, while the Wolves got runner-up finishes from junior Lyssa Wood and freshman diver Catherine Rodocker to lead the way. Cherokee Trail moved up a spot in the team standings from the previous season with junior Maddie Wilson setting the tone. Full results, here.

• With hardly any of its Class 5A state qualifiers in the water, the Regis Jesuit girls swim team finished sixth at the Continental “A” League Championship meet Feb. 3 at Heritage High School. Senior diver Anne Marie Kenny finished as the runner-up (in competition held separately at Littleton High School) for the Raiders, freshman Mia Farrell was the only other championship finalist and a slew of others made one of the two consolation finals heats in each event. Full results, here.

• Aurora teams came away emptyhanded as far as titles from the EMAC Championship wrestling tournament held Feb. 3 at Brighton High School, as few teams fielded their normal lineups a week before regionals. Aurora Central’s Werals Niyangabo (132 pounds) and Vista PEAK’s Cordell Robinson (145 pounds) both advanced to finals and each lost by fall as the top results for city teams.

• The second Colorado girls state wrestling championship meet — unsanctioned by the Colorado High School Activities Association — took place Feb. 3 at Thornton High School and crowned state champions in 10 weight classes. Among them were Eaglecrest junior Emily Llamas, who won the 100-pound bracket with three pins and Vista PEAK’s Elise Abeyta, who went 4-0 to take the 111-pound crown.

• The Regis Jesuit boys basketball team withstood a late charge from Legend for a 55-53 win Feb. 2, as Sam Bannec scored 15 points and Elijah Martinez added 12.